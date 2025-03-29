One hospitalized after fight on 101 Freeway turns into shooting

One person was hospitalized after a fight on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles escalated into a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 1:40 p.m. on northbound lanes near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that there was a fight between at least two people that turned into a shooting. They were unsure if the person hospitalized was struck by gunfire or injured in the fight.

A SigAlert was issued an hour after the incident happened as CHP officers continued their investigation. It's unclear how long they expected the closure to last.

"Expect long delays," said a post on X from the Los Angeles Police Department, who were also investigating the incident.

At around 3:30 p.m., CHP officers said that the three rightmost lanes had reopened but that the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes remained closed for their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.