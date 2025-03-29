Watch CBS News
Local News

One hospitalized after fight on 101 Freeway turns into shooting

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was hospitalized after a fight on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles escalated into a shooting on Saturday afternoon. 

The incident was reported at around 1:40 p.m. on northbound lanes near Alameda Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers say that there was a fight between at least two people that turned into a shooting. They were unsure if the person hospitalized was struck by gunfire or injured in the fight. 

A SigAlert was issued an hour after the incident happened as CHP officers continued their investigation. It's unclear how long they expected the closure to last. 

"Expect long delays," said a post on X from the Los Angeles Police Department, who were also investigating the incident. 

At around 3:30 p.m., CHP officers said that the three rightmost lanes had reopened but that the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes remained closed for their investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.