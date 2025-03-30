Watch CBS News
1,000 acre Silver Fire burning near Bishop prompts evacuation orders, warnings in Inyo, Mono counties

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
1,000 acre Silver Fire burning near Bishop prompts evacuation orders in Inyo, Mono counties
A rapidly growing wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for residents of Inyo and Mono Counties, according to Cal Fire officials

The blaze, which is being called the Silver Fire, was reported at around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road, just north of Bishop. 

As of 8 p.m., the fire had grown to engulf 1,000 acres of vegetation in the area and was 0% contained. 

Evacuation orders were issued for several communities, including the White Mountain Estates Neighborhood, Laws in Inyo County and Chalfant in Mono County. 

"A 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 has been closed for public safety," Cal Fire said. 

Strong winds currently blowing in the area have caused the flames to spread quickly and "have created hazardous conditions," Cal Fire officials said.

Below is a map of evacuation zones with latest information provided by Cal Fire. 

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the area from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. They forecasted winds as strong as 35 miles per hour in the area, with strongest gusts possibly reaching 65 miles per hour. 

Firefighters from Cal Fire's San Bernardino Unit were assisting the City of Bishop Fire Department and Inyo County Sheriff's Office with the incident. 

