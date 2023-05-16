1 sent to hospital after hundreds of bees swarm Encino neighborhood

One person was sent to the hospital Monday after hundreds of bees descended on an Encino neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area around 4:50 p.m. where a swarm of bees was discovered in the 17000 block of West Adlon Road.

The condition of the man taken to the hospital is unknown.

Crews on the scene reported that a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer officer may have also been stung, but Stewart said that man was injured "while moving away from" the swarm of bees.

It was unclear what caused the bees to attack the man.

Due to the size of the swarm, fire officials urged residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.

