1 dead after shooting on Metro train in West Adams

Shooting on Metro train leaves one person dead in South LA

One person is dead after a shooting that happened on a Metro train in the West Adams area of South Los Angeles on Friday.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. at the JeffersonLa Cienega Station, located in the 6600 block of Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find that one person was struck during the shooting, who died at the scene.

They are searching for three suspects who fled from the area riding skateboards.

Because of the investigation, Metro has turned all E Line trains back from the Culver City and La Brea stations.

SkyCal flew over the site of the shooting, where more than a dozen police officers could be seen as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information has yet been provided.

"Violence on the streets that spills over onto our public transit systems is an increasing issue in the Greater Los Angeles area. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim's family," said a statement from a Metro spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.