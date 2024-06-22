Man shot dead while riding LA Metro train is identified by police

A man shot to death while on an LA Metro train in South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Saturday.

Juan Garcia, 38, was on the E-Line train at the La Cienega/Jefferson station when someone approached him as the train was leaving the station and opened fire around 7:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The gunman then fled the area with several other people, who police have only described as male as their ages are not known.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A few hours after he was killed, LAPD said he was shot in the head.

The fatal shooting marks the fourth homicide on a Metro train or bus this year, including two on buses and another two on trains. That's compared to one such homicide reported each year in 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to data from the public transit agency.

Initially, the department's account of the shooting appeared to indicate it happened on the train but police later clarified it was on the platform. Meanwhile, police said the shooting may have stemmed from some earlier altercation at the station.

"There's some indication that there was possibly an altercation or fight here at the ground level and that the individuals ran upstairs on the platform and boarded a train that was here at the station," LAPD Captain Jaime Bennett.

The suspects remained at large Saturday as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5111 while calls made during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous should call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.