1 person dead, 3 transported to hospital after violent South Los Angeles crash

One person is dead and three were transported to the hospital after a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:53 a.m. a crash involving three vehicles took place at 250 W 53rd Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Eight people were involved in the crash, the LAPD said.

One of the individuals had to be extricated from a vehicle and was transported in serious condition.

The LAPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.