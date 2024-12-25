Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 3 transported to hospital after violent South Los Angeles crash

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

One person is dead and three were transported to the hospital after a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said around 1:53 a.m. a crash involving three vehicles took place at 250 W 53rd Street.

Eight people were involved in a violent crash in South Los Angeles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was extricated from a vehicle.  KCAL News

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Eight people were involved in the crash, the LAPD said.

One of the individuals had to be extricated from a vehicle and was transported in serious condition.

The LAPD is still investigating the cause of the crash. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

