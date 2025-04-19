1 dead, 4 hospitalized after violent multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

Violent crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim leaves one dead, four hospitalized

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized following a violent multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim.

It happened at around 8 p.m. on northbound lanes of I-5 near Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the two cars involved in the crash via SkyCal. KCAL News

The deceased victim has not yet been identified. The condition of the four other victims was not immediately known.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but SkyCal flew over the scene where two severely damaged vehicles could be seen. One of those vehicles, a white SUV, appeared to have crashed over the side of the freeway, ending up against the pole of a street sign on a hillside.

The other car, a sedan, had considerable damage to its front end and appears to have also collided with the barrier on the right side of the freeway. A large amount of debris could be seen littering the freeway as a result of the collision's impact.

A SigAlert was issued for the area as the investigation continued.