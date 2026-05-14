$1.3 million of fentanyl seized, alleged Arcadia major drug trafficker arrested

An alleged major fentanyl trafficker has been arrested in Arcadia along with the seizure of $1.3 million of fentanyl, as part of a long-term investigation by the California Department of Justice.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest on Thursday, saying, "It's about confronting the fentanyl epidemic that has devastated families across our nation."

The amount of fentanyl seized is equal to about 8,500,000 potential dosages. Law enforcement also seized one kilogram of cocaine, 17 kilograms of powder fentanyl, and a handgun, according to the Attorney General's office.

"As a reminder, it only takes one pill to kill. Fentanyl is cheap, potent, and deadly," Bonta said during a news conference.

The suspect was arrested while transporting fentanyl and cocaine, which are suspected to have originated in Mexico.

The DOJ said charges include possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

In 2023, the DOJ developed the Fentanyl Enforcement Program in response to an emerging California fentanyl epidemic.

Since April 2022, the California DOJ has seized approximately 17,336,765 fentanyl pills, 7,167 pounds of powder, and made over 621 arrests related to fentanyl.