Trump trial live updates as David Pecker testifies for third day
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker is testifying Thursday in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, his third day on the stand. CBS News will have live updates of the trial below.
The proceedings are overlapping with another significant legal development for the former president. In Washington, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether Trump should be immune from federal prosecution in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. The judge overseeing the trial denied Trump's request to attend the arguments in the capital.
On the stand, Pecker has described his efforts to use the National Enquirer to bury negative stories about Trump and attack his rivals during the 2016 presidential campaign. He was the chief executive of the Enquirer's parent company until 2020.
On Thursday, he recounted the second use of the "catch and kill" tactic to obtain the rights to damaging material about Trump. That story came from a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, which he denies. The Enquirer ultimately paid $150,000 for her account and did not publish it.
Pecker said the Enquirer bought the story rights to help Trump's presidential campaign, and structured the deal to conceal the true purpose of the agreement.
His testimony is expected to continue through most if not all of the day Thursday. The trial is not being televised, since New York law doesn't allow recording of criminal proceedings. CBS News has reporters in the courtroom and in a nearby overflow room watching the trial.
Pecker describes talks with Cohen over transferring McDougal story rights
In September 2016, having not been reimbursed the $150,000 for McDougal's story, Pecker said Cohen contacted him and said Trump wanted to acquire the rights. When Pecker asked why, Cohen told him "the boss" wanted to control the story in case Pecker got "hit by a bus" or "the company got sold."
Pecker said he told Cohen he would knock $25,000 off the price to cover editorial expenses and bill Cohen for the rest. He testified that Cohen "wanted the contract done yesterday." Pecker said he hoped to have the deal done by Sept. 30, the end of the quarter.
Pecker said he wanted the transaction routed through a third party to avoid AMI cashing a check from the Trump Organization. He said such a payment would raise questions among editors and others in the company.
He said he enlisted a company owned by a former AMI executive called Investor Advisory Services to handle the payment from an LLC created by Cohen, called Resolution Consultants.
Prosecutors displayed an invoice for $125,000 from Investor Advisory Services to Resolution Consultants, dated Sept. 21, 2016. The description of services said the payment represented an "agreed upon flat fee for advisory services." Pecker said the payment was actually for the rights to McDougal's story.
The agreement to transfer the story was signed on Sept. 30 but never executed, Pecker testified. He said AMI's general counsel advised against going forward with the transfer.
"I called Michael Cohen and said to him, 'The assignment deal is off. I'm not going forward. It's a bad idea. I want you to rip up the agreement,'" Pecker testified. "He was very upset, screaming basically."
"To be clear, Mr. Pecker, did AMI ever get reimbursed for the money it spent to acquire the exclusive rights of Karen McDougal's story?" Steinglass, the prosecutor, asked.
"No," Pecker answered.
Pecker says he had no intention of publishing McDougal's story
Pecker testified that the deal to obtain the rights to McDougal's story included other provisions that were intended to obscure the true purpose of the agreement: to keep her account of an alleged affair with Trump out of public view.
Prosecutors displayed the contract for the jury. The "limited life story rights" covered "any romantic, personal and/or physical relationship McDougal has ever had with any then-married men." Pecker said this was "referring to Donald Trump."
Other aspects of the agreement stipulated that McDougal would write a column for some of AMI's publications, and she gave the company the right to use her name, likeness and image. Pecker said he wanted those provisions included in the contract "to substantiate the $150,000 agreement" and to avoid triggering campaign finance laws.
"With respect to campaign laws, I wanted to have the contract be a record that stipulates that, for the services that she was going to perform for American Media, as a basis for it, for the $150,000," Pecker said.
Steinglass, the prosecutor, asked if the inclusion of those provisions was meant to disguise the true nature of the contract. "Yes, it was," Pecker said. Asked if he had any intention of publishing her story, he replied, "No, we did not."
"We purchased the story so it wouldn't be published by any other organization," he said later, referring to himself and Cohen. "We didn't want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or hurt the campaign."
Pecker describes buying McDougal's story to "take it off the market"
With Pecker back on the stand, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass picked up where questioning left off on Tuesday: the second use of "catch and kill" to quash a negative Trump story in 2016. This claim came from Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump, which he denies.
Pecker recalled the National Enquirer's editor, Dylan Howard, first hearing about the story from McDougal's attorney, Keith Davidson. Pecker described Davidson as a "major source" for Howard and said he had heard another group was pursuing the story for $8 million.
"I felt that this story should be purchased," Pecker said.
He said he fielded a phone call from Trump in June 2016, while Pecker was at an investor meeting.
"[Trump] said, 'What should I do?'" he testified. "I said, 'I think you should buy the story and take it off the market.'"
Pecker said Trump described McDougal as "a nice girl." He said Cohen soon called him and said "you should go ahead and buy this story" and "the boss will take care of it." Pecker said he understood that to mean Trump or the Trump Organization would pay him back.
Howard negotiated terms for the rights to McDougal's story, and brought Pecker the offer: $150,000 for the lifetime rights and other provisions, Pecker testified. He said Cohen grew agitated as negotiations dragged on.
Pecker said he pushed back on footing the bill.
"'$150,000, who is going to reimburse me for this?'" he said he asked Cohen. "And he said, 'Don't worry about it, I'm your friend. The boss will take care of it.'"
The deal was finalized in August 2016, with the National Enquirer obtaining the story.
"I called Michael Cohen and I told him that we finalized the agreement with Karen McDougal, that the contract was bulletproof and that we consulted with a campaign attorney," Pecker testified.
Prosecutors say Trump violated gag order 4 more times
As proceedings got underway, Chris Conroy, an attorney from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, told the judge that Trump had violated the gag order limiting what he can say about those involved in the case four more times over the last three days. One of those violations included an interview Trump gave that aired on Tuesday, in which he called Michael Cohen "a convicted liar."
As Conroy read the alleged violations, Trump sat emotionless at the defense table, staring forward.
Conroy cited Trump's campaign event earlier in the morning, where he was asked what he thought of Pecker's testimony. Trump said he had been "very nice." Conroy said this was a message to Pecker and other witnesses to "be nice."
Merchan did not issue a ruling on the matter, and Pecker soon entered the courtroom, followed by the jury.
Trump comments on "very important" Supreme Court arguments
The former president arrived at the courthouse and, in a now-familiar ritual, stopped to speak to cameras before entering the courtroom.
He blamed President Biden for weaker-than-expected economic growth numbers released earlier in the morning, and talked about his campaign stop at a construction site. He also briefly commented on the immunity arguments before the Supreme Court. The judge did not allow him to miss the trial so he could attend.
"I think that the Supreme Court has a very important argument before it today. I would have loved to have been there but this judge would not allow that to happen," he told reporters. "I should be there, but he wouldn't allow it to happen. I think he puts himself above the Supreme Court, which is unfortunate, isn't it?"
He repeated his contention that former presidents should be immune from federal prosecution. If not, he said, presidents "aren't going to take any risks, both good and bad."
Judge could rule on Trump contempt motion
Judge Juan Merchan may also rule Thursday on a motion by prosecutors seeking to hold Trump in contempt for a series of social media and campaign posts they say violated a gag order in the case.
The order limits what Trump can say publicly about many of those involved in the case, including witnesses like Cohen and Daniels.
Merchan held a contentious hearing on the motion Tuesday. Prosecutors have asked him to impose a $1,000 fine for each post and order Trump to take them down.
"His attacks on witnesses clearly violate the order, willfully and flagrantly. The court should now hold him in contempt for each of the 10 posts," prosecutor Chris Conroy said. "No one is off limits to the defendant. He can attack and seek to intimidate anyone he wants to in service to himself."
Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, argued that his client was responding to political attacks in his posts, and did not believe he was violating the order when reposting or quoting others. The judge seemed unpersuaded, but did not make a ruling immediately.
"Mr. Blanche, you're losing all credibility. I have to tell you that right now. You're losing all credibility with the court," Merchan said at one point.
What Pecker testified on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Pecker told the court that he agreed to be Trump's "eyes and ears" in 2015 and alert Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, to damaging stories that might hurt Trump's presidential campaign. Cohen is now an ardent critic of Trump, and is expected to be prosecutors' key witness against him.
Pecker described a tactic called "catch and kill" that he used to buy the rights to stories about Trump, without publishing them, effectively keeping them hidden. He described a meeting with Trump and others in 2015 where Pecker agreed to be on the lookout for damaging material.
"I said, 'I would be your eyes and ears,'" Pecker told the court. "And then I said that anything that I hear in the marketplace, if I hear anything negative about yourself or if I hear anything about women selling stories, I would notify Michael Cohen."
Pecker said he thought there would be "a lot of women com[ing] out to try to sell their stories because Mr. Trump was well-known as the most eligible bachelor, and dated the most beautiful women." He said the arrangement was "a mutual benefit — it would help his campaign, it would also help me."
Asked how Trump reacted, Pecker said, "As I recollect, he was pleased. Michael Cohen was pleased." He said nothing was put into writing, describing it as "an agreement among friends."
Trump makes early morning stop to NYC construction site
Trump visited a construction site in New York City early Thursday morning, before returning to court for his alleged "hush money" trial.
The former president met with a group of workers at the corner of East 48th Street and Park Avenue, near the JP Morgan Chase Building in Midtown Manhattan.
Trump showed up around 6:30 a.m., and the campaign stop lasted about 15 minutes. He shook hands, posed for photos and signed autographs for people who went through a security screening to enter a penned-off area.
Some supporters said they woke up early for the chance to catch a glimpse of him.
Read more at CBS New York.