Monsoonal weather continues through Monday; scattered showers expected
Extremely hot weather plaguing the Southland over the weekend was joined by an increased level of humidity that continued Monday as a monsoonal flow made slow progress through the area.
Starting on Friday, the movement, which headed from east-to-west through Arizona up into California, brought wet, sticky air and hot weather with a threat of thunderstorms.
The isolated storms were only expected to affect mountain and high desert regions, though there was still a possibility that they could move into valleys and coasts by Monday evening, putting residents on high alert after a similar movement resulted in death in early June, when a woman walking her dogs was fatally struck by lightning in Pico Rivera.
"There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and adjacent portions of the Antelope Valley," according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, those mountain regions are also susceptible to fire danger thanks to 20 to 30 mile per gusts of wind, joined by possible lightning strikes and humidity levels between 10% and 25%.
Along with the thunderstorms came triple digit temperatures for many inland regions, including the Coachella Valley, where NWS issued an Excessive Heat Warning as temps of up to 114 degrees were expected.
Places like Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Woodland Hills also hit triple digits on Sunday, with Lancaster leading the group at 104.
On the other hand, local beaches will sit at a comfortable 70 degrees, while portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties reach mid-80s.
"There will be significant warming across the area," said the NWS, noting that triple-digit heat was especially likely across valleys and deserts. "
Much of the same was expected on Monday as the monsoonal flow continues its slow crawl through the Southland. Heightened humidity levels came along with, creating a sticky feeling and a dew point reaching above 60 degrees.
Monday morning saw a series of rain cells moving through the area, with one particular large cell sitting just off the coast of Long Beach, signaling the potential for scattered showers as Angelenos headed to work. Smaller cells found themselves anchored over areas like Sylmar.
Storm chances are expected to decrease drastically on Tuesday, when the high-pressure system moves closer and pushes the monsoonal movement out of the area -- cooling temperatures and relieving the uncharacteristic humidity.
Lightning reported over ocean
CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee detailed that several reports indicated lightning could be seen over the ocean, where the largest rain cell sits. The cell could move inland, causing more showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.
Light rainfall begins
Several areas like Huntington Park, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Piru and Commerce all experienced brief morning showers before the rain cells moved from the area.