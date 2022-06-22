Woman, two dogs struck and killed by lightning in Pico Rivera

A woman and her two dogs were struck by lightning and killed Wednesday morning.

Authorities on scene were conducting an investigation to try and determine the exact circumstances leading to the deaths, after receiving a call at around 9 a.m.

First responders attempted to revive the woman before she was pronounced dead, along with both of her dogs.

They were found lying near the San Gabriel Riverbed.

She has not yet been identified due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and notification of next of kin.

As a result, Pico Rivera city officials have called for all crews to work indoors for the duration of Wednesday.

"We're ordering our crews indoors for now because of the volatility we have in our thunderstorms," said Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona. "For residents, we'll be sending out a notification just to give them a warning to be careful."

Summer camps were also ordered indoors for the day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year. But the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive. The odds of being struck multiple times is even less, with the record being seven times in one lifetime. There are some factors that can put you at greater risk for being struck, such as participating in outdoor recreational activities or working outside."

The lightning, which was brought through Southern California by a monsoonal storm that originally generated in Baja California, was accompanied by scattered thunderstorms, high-powered winds and hailstorms that affected many regions of the Southland.