High temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms expected as high pressure system moves through SoCal

A high pressure system moving through the Southland has brought extremely high temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms with it.

The system, moving from east to west, is expected to fully arrive by the weekend.

As the high pressure arrives, the marine layer is pushed back towards the coast, bringing higher temperatures earlier in the day. Several regions are expected to hit triple digits, especially in high desert areas. The Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area are expected to go into an extreme heat warning over the weekend as a result.

Both the valleys and Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digit temperatures.

Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas will reach highs of 89 come Saturday, before temperatures return to normal by Wednesday.

Residents are warned of scattered thunderstorms, especially those living in mountain or desert regions, as well as strong gusts of wind and potential hail storms.

The monsoonal thunderstorms are more likely to occur during the afternoon each day of the weekend, beginning Thursday.

As usual, thunderstorms are traditionally accompanied by lightning, something that should put Southland residents on high alert after a woman was fatally struck while walking her dogs during a series of thunderstorms in Pico Rivera in June.

Dry air now w/ increasing monsoonal moisture from the east. Inland temps today 90s & 100s. Monsoon t-storms likely each afternoon/early evening for the mtns & deserts - we can't rule out storms drifting in the lower elevations.

Additionally, the National Weather Service detailed extremely high tides lasting through Thursday evening due to the full moon. The "king tides," the highest of the year -- about two feet higher than normal -- could reach walkways and parking lots of several Southland beaches.

Very high tides are expected each evening through Thursday between 830-1030pm. This will create minor tidal overflow with flooding of walkways and parking lots. Mixed south swell will also bring surf and a higher rip current risk. Use caution near the water!