Testimony concludes in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after Heard returned to the stand
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Testimony concluded Thursday in the civil trial over a libel lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard's legal team rested after she returned to the stand as a rebuttal witness called by her attorneys.
Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia for $50 million over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming Depp's attorney defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.
Heard said she is "harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day" thanks to Depp and his attorney Adam Waldman's statements about her.
"Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life and things I've lived through used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in a microwave, and they tell me that," she said.
Heard says she receives death threats and has been mocked for her testimony about being assaulted, which she described as "agonizing" and "painful."
Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.
Depp's legal team rested its case earlier in the day after calling its own rebuttal witnesses, including Depp himself.
Depp testified Wednesday, calling Heard's accusations "insane."
"Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false," Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard's allegations when she testified earlier in the trial.
Both he and Heard each testified extensively earlier in the trial.
Also Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp, denied that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship. Heard, in her testimony, had made a reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when the two dated in the 1990s.
Highlights of Heard's testimony
Amber Heard testified she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Highlights of Depp's testimony
