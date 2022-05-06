Watch CBS News

10 shocking moments from Amber Heard's testimony

From the "unusual and remarkable" time she first met Johnny Depp, to how he allegedly "lost control of his bowels," and multiple abuse allegations, here are the most shocking moments from Amber Heard's testimony so far.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.