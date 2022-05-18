Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardget the free app
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Testimony is set to continue Wednesday in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.
The op-ed, in which Heard describes herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse," does not name Depp, though his lawyers say he was defamed by it. Heard has said Depp sexually and physically assaulted her, and is lying about her.
Depp says he never abused Heard. He spent four days on the stand earlier in the trial. Heard's testimony finished Tuesday.
The trial, which is now in its fifth week, has drawn a great deal of public interest. Fans have gathered each day at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.
How to watch testimony in Depp-Heard civil trial
What: Testimony continues for the 18th day in the civil trial between the two actors
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Highlights of Heard's earlier testimony
During previous days' testimony, Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from her earlier testimony.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.