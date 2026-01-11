Live
Golden Globes winners list for 2026: Live updates
Here's what to know about tonight's Golden Globe awards
- The 2026 Golden Globes are honoring the standouts in film and television, along with a new award this year for Best Podcast.
- "One Battle After Another" scored the most nominations for any movie with nine, including nods for Best Comedy, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress and Actor.
- The third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" earned six nominations, including for Best Drama Series and a slew of acting nods.
- Nikki Glaser is returning to host the show for the second year in a row.
- The Golden Globes are airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on CBS television stations and streaming live on Paramount+.
- "Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker," aired Thursday, Jan. 8, on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. Mirren received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Parker received the Carol Burnett Award.
Follow updates below for the full list of winners and nominees in each category as they are announced.
Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
- Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — Winner
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Glenn Powell, "Chad Powers"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Show
- Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
- Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
- Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
- Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
- Kristin Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
- Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama
- Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — Winner
- Diego Luna, "Andor"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
- Adam Scott," Severance
Best Supporting Actor
- Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value" — Winner
- Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
- Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
- Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
- Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
- Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly"
Best Supporting Actress
- Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another" — Winner
- Emily Blunt, "The Smashing Machine"
- Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
- Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
- Amy Madigan, "Weapons"