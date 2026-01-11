The most memorable moments from the 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 awards season kicked off Sunday night with the star-studded Golden Globes — a ceremony known for its lively atmosphere. The 83rd Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who returned to helm the show for a second year in a row.

"Hamnet" won Best Motion Picture — Drama, and "One Battle After Another" won Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical.

Here are the highlights and memorable moments from the Golden Globes, from historic wins to powerful speeches.

Nikki Glaser returns as host

Glaser made history last year as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. This year, she took it upon herself to hand out an award for Best Editing to the Justice Department during her opening monologue, alluding to the redactions and delayed release of the Epstein files.

"I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It's insane," Glaser said. "There are so many A-listers, and by A-list I do mean 'a list that has been heavily redacted.' And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department. Yes. Congratulations."

The comedian, who stole the show at 2024's "The Roast of Tom Brady," also cracked jokes about Kevin Hart's height and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends, and asked George Clooney to fix her Nespresso machine, poking fun at one of the actor's endorsement deals.

Glaser closed out the night wearing a "Spinal Tap" hat and referencing several famous lines from the film directed by the late Rob Reiner.

Teyana Taylor gets emotional

Teyana Taylor got emotional as she accepted her award for her supporting role in "One Battle After Another."

Teyana Taylor, winner of the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "One Battle After Another." Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images

"To my Brown sisters and little Brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability," she said. "Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

Golden Globes get political

Several stars attended Sunday's award show with pins protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Hacks," Jean Smart wore a "BE GOOD" pin in honor of Renee Good, the woman who was killed by an ICE agent last week in Minneapolis.

"Let's all do the right thing," Smart said. "I think everybody in their hearts knows what the right thing is to do."

Jean Smart with her award for best actress in a television series musical or comedy for "Hacks" during the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Etienne Laurent /AFP via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne also wore pins protesting ICE.

Director Judd Apatow, while presenting an award, said "I believe we're a dictatorship now," and then joked that he was still angrier about losing the Best Comedy award to Ridley Scott a decade ago.

New award for best podcast

For the first time, an award for best podcast was handed out. The nominees were: "Armchair Expert," "Call Her Daddy," "Good Hang With Amy Poehler," "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "SmartLess" and "Up First."

Amy Poehler took home the win.

"This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world filled with a little bit more love and laughter," Poehler said.

She also praised her fellow nominees.

"I'm fans of all of you, except for NPR. Just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. So, try harder," Poehler joked.

K-pop takes home a win

Best original song went to "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters." Ejae, who wrote the lyrics and provided the singing voice for the film's character Rumi, accepted the award. As a child, she'd trained for years in hopes of becoming a K-pop star, only to face rejection, she said.

"I leaned on songs and music to get through it," Ejae said. "Now I'm here, as a singer and a songwriter. It's a dream come true to be part of a song that's helping other girls, other boys and everyone from all ages to get through their hardships and accept themselves."

"KPop Demon Hunters" also won Best Animated Motion Picture and was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"I really wanted to depict female characters the way that we know women, which is really strong and bold, really silly and weird and really hungry for food, and sometimes a little thirsty," director Maggie Kang said after winning Best Animated Motion Picture.

What did Snoop Dogg say?

The sound dropped out for several seconds when Snoop Dogg, who was on stage to present the award for Best Podcast, said he was "high as a motherf*****."

Teyana Taylor and Erin Doherty were also briefly censored for cursing while accepting their awards.

Wanda Sykes accepts award for Ricky Gervais

Wanda Sykes, who was presenting the award for Best Stand-Up Comedy, said she hoped Gervais, who was not in attendance, would win.

"If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf," she added. "And you're gonna thank God — and the trans community."

Gervais did win in the category, and Sykes followed through on her promise.

Julia Roberts gets standing ovation

Julia Roberts, who was nominated for, but didn't win, Best Actress in a Drama, received a standing ovation when she presented the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

"I'm going to be impossible for at least a week," she said. "I appreciate that."

Julia Roberts arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

George Clooney and Don Cheadle, who came onstage to present the final award for the night, joked about the standing ovation, with Cheadle noting Clooney did not receive one.

"No, sit down, Mike, it's not nice. I don't take your pity," Clooney then said to someone in the audience.