Sean "Diddy" Combs sentencing live updates as hearing for prostitution-related charges is underway
What to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs sentencing today
- Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentencing hearing is being held Friday — three months after he was convicted on two prostitution-related charges. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
- The hearing for the music mogul is taking place at a federal courthouse in New York City.
- Combs plans to speak at the sentencing, according to a letter from his attorney, who also requested that Combs be allowed to wear non-prison clothes, which the judge granted.
- Prosecutors have requested that Judge Arun Subramanian, who is presiding over the case, sentence Combs to 11 years and three months in prison. Combs' lawyers have argued that he should receive no more than 14 months, with credit for time already served since his arrest in September 2024.
- Combs' request for an acquittal or new trial was denied. He has remained in detention while awaiting sentencing.
Defense argues for shorter sentence
The defense argued for a shorter sentence for Combs, saying he did not make money off his Mann Act violations and that relying on sentencing guidelines could create sentence disparities compared to other cases.
The defense also highlighted Combs' success in the music and fashion industries and said he had a positive impact on the lives of other artists.
The defense is seeking a sentence of no more than 14 months in prison. Since he has been in custody since September of last year, that could amount to time served.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Judge sees no basis for departure from sentencing guidelines
Judge Subramanian said that advisory guidelines suggest a sentencing of 70-87 months in jail. Combs may also face fines.
The judge said he did not see a basis for departure from sentencing guidelines, and said he will make sure to impose a sentence that is sufficient but not greater than those recommendations.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Prosecution calls for accountability and justice
The prosecution asked that Combs be sentenced to more than 11 years, or at least 135 months, in prison.
The sentencing is about accountability and justice for the public and people who have been directly impacted by Combs, a member of the prosecution said.
The prosecution also said Combs does not appreciate the gravity of his conduct and has not fully grappled with his actions.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Ventura and Jane "were victims," judge says
The judge referred to Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and "Jane," another woman who testified under a pseudonym, as victims while going over Combs' pre-sentence reports.
Combs and his defense team had objected to Ventura and Jane being called victims in the report, but were overruled by the judge. Subramanian said evidence shown at the trial and the pre-sentence report established evidence that the women "were victims."
Combs also objected to the description of escorts as victims, which the judge overruled.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Combs' children to speak
Some of Combs' children will speak at his sentencing. The defense said two or three of Combs' children will stand next to each other and some of them will speak.
Combs' pastor will also make a brief statement.
The prosecution accused Combs' legal team of trying to drown out the voices of victims in favor of character witnesses.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Mia will not address the court, prosecutors say
A woman who testified under the pseudonym Mia will no longer speak at Combs' sentencing hearing, the prosecution said.
Prosecutors said Mia no longer wishes to speak due in part to a letter submitted by the defense team.
Mia is a former employee of Combs who testified that he sexually assaulted her a number of times. There were heated filings about whether she would be able to speak, with Combs' attorney calling her testimony "a show" where "virtually everything that came out of her mouth was a lie." The prosecution previously called the letter "offensive, unprofessional" and "a blatant attempt to smear a victim who bravely testified."
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
"A lot" of material submitted, judge says
Judge Arun Subramanian said "a lot" of material has been submitted as part of the sentencing hearing. The material includes letters as well as reports from doctors and the facility where Combs was held.
Combs' defense team said it would be submitting a report from MDC Brooklyn, the correction facility where Combs has been held before his sentencing. The prosecution has not seen the document.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Combs enters the courtroom
Combs entered the courtroom in New York at 10:10 a.m. ET. He was wearing a sweater and a collared shirt, and hugged his defense attorneys.
Combs' family was also visible in the courtroom.
—Alice Gainer, Kerry Breen
Combs' legal team submits video to court as "Exhibit 84"
Video that Combs' legal team submitted to the court shows clips of him playing with children, being active in community events and mourning Kim Porter, who had children with Combs.
The video, which runs nearly 12 minutes long, appears to be aimed at showing Combs as a family man, an active community member and a role model. It includes clips of others praising him as a positive influence.
Combs' lawyers called the video "Exhibit 84." It appears to be the video that his legal team previously said would be shown in court.
Combs writes letter to judge asking for "another chance"
Combs wrote a letter to Judge Subramanian asking for "another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life."
"First and foremost, I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," he wrote. "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs."
Combs said in the three-and-a-half-page letter, dated Thursday, that the "old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn," vowing not to make the same mistakes again.
He also mentioned Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and another woman who testified against him at his trial under the pseudonym "Jane."
"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," he wrote, seemingly referring to a 2016 security video that showed him hitting and kicking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved."
He also said: "I thought I was providing for Jane concerning her and her child, but after hearing her testimony, I realized that I hurt her."
Former stylist for Combs speaks out ahead of sentencing
A former stylist for Combs says he was frightened throughout his roughly decade-long experience working for the music magnate. Deonte' Nash is suing Combs for alleged sexual abuse and violence — allegations that Combs has denied, with his legal team calling them "falsehoods."
In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings," Nash accused Combs of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing him after he started working for Combs and his label, Bad Boy Entertainment. He's seeking general and compensatory damages as well as punitive damages in the case, although he would not give a specific dollar amount.
Combs' attorney Erica Wolff slammed Nash's 37-page complaint against Combs, suggesting he's "another opportunist looking for profit off of his proximity to celebrity." But Nash says his lawsuit is "absolutely not" about money.
Nash testified against Combs at his federal criminal trial earlier this year.
Combs to speak at sentencing hearing
Combs plans to speak at the sentencing hearing Friday, his attorney said in a letter to Judge Subramanian.
"The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible," attorney Teny Garagos wrote in the letter, dated Sept. 26.
At least four members of Combs' defense team also plan to address the court, and a video will be played, according to a court filing from Combs' legal team.
—Katrina Kaufman, Alice Gainer
Prosecution asked that Mia be allowed to speak at sentencing hearing
A woman who testified under the pseudonym Mia at Combs' trial submitted a victim impact statement, and the prosecution asked that she be allowed to speak for about five minutes on Friday.
Mia is Combs' former employee who expressed being traumatized by Combs and said he sexually assaulted her multiple times.
There were heated filings back and forth about whether she would be allowed to speak. The defense wrote a scathing response, alleging that Mia assumed a "fake identity" on the stand "complete with a made up voice and demeanor" and that "virtually everything that came out of her mouth was a lie."
"This was a show for her. She got to lie, she got to testify with a false identity, she got to try out her fake voice for a jury of savvy New Yorkers," wrote Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo. "But, she also saw the consequences of lying to a jury: they don't believe you. So, now that the jurors have returned to their lives, and she can testify without scrutiny, she wants to come back, still under a fake name, still with the false narrative to further sully these proceedings."
The prosecution called the defense's letter: "offensive, unprofessional, and on its face nothing more than a blatant attempt to smear a victim who bravely testified about years of traumatic events she experienced at the defendant's hands. This rhetoric has no place in this Court or during these civilized proceedings."
Cassie Ventura wrote letter to court about sentencing
Along with their presentencing submission, prosecutors filed a letter that singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura wrote to the court in which she expressed her fear of retaliation if Combs "walks free." She asked Judge Subramanian to impose a sentence that "considered the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control."
"My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality," Ventura's letter read in part. "As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth."
Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted on two counts
Combs, 55, faced five charges at his high-profile trial over the summer. He was ultimately convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, which were the more serious charges against him.
Combs chose to not take the stand and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which were:
- Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy - Combs was found NOT GUILTY.
- Count 2: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (Casandra Ventura) - Combs was found NOT GUILTY.
- Count 3: Transportation to engage in prostitution (Casandra Ventura) - Combs was found GUILTY.
- Count 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion ("Jane") - Combs was found NOT GUILTY.
- Count 5: Transportation to engage in prostitution ("Jane") - Combs was found GUILTY.
Combs' two convictions carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison each. The convictions were based on the Mann Act, a law that makes it a federal crime to transport someone across state lines for prostitution.
Jurors found Combs guilty of arranging interstate travel for commercial sex workers and his former girlfriends, the singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and another woman who testified for the prosecution at his trial as "Jane," with the intent that they engage in prostitution.
Both women testified that Combs habitually orchestrated "freak offs" — prolonged, drug-fueled sexual encounters with hired participants in which he forced each of them to partake, sometimes for days. Ventura also accused Combs of repeated abuse throughout their relationship, including rape, and described lasting psychological consequences she suffered as a result.
The jury reached its verdict after nearly two months of emotional testimony from Ventura and others who described him as controlling, manipulative and violent.
His attorneys acknowledged Combs' domestic violence record but denied accusations by Ventura and "Jane" that the Grammy winner wielded his status in the music industry to subject them to extensive emotional and physical abuse.