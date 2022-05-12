LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel

LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna Niguelget the free app
A swift-moving wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon has destroyed at least 20 homes in the upscale Orange County coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel and forced dozens to evacuate.
The Coastal Fire sparked at around 2:44 p.m. near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
It chewed through brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said.
The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze. The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the Coronado Pointe gated community with multimillion-dollar estates.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the fire was estimated to be at 199 acres with zero containment.
Mandatory evacuations were were in place for the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach.
"What we experienced was a fire, wind-driven, down a relatively level flat terrain, until it hit the side of that slope," OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said. "And fire is always going to run uphill faster, wind or no wind. But when you have that strong a wind blowing that fire uphill. And if you're familiar with that area, it is extremely steep, extremely thick vegetation that has not burned in probably decades. Once it's got ahold, and started up that hill, I think we all saw that, as soon as I got to my car at headquarters I could see that tremendous smoke column, and we knew that we had a significant fire."
There have been no reports of injuries to humans or pets.
Multiple structures caught fire in the 30300 block of La Vue near the Aliso Summit Trail, with others along Coronado Pointe also believed to have burned.
"We have the entire region focused on this fire right now to make sure we have every fire engine available in the area to put this fire out," said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.
The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water-dropping helicopters were also being employed in the firefight.
Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated Wednesday . However, Laguna Beach Unified reported that schools and offices were expected to be open and operating normally Thursday.
A temporary shelter was open at Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, in a publicly released report Wednesday night, Southern California Edison disclosed that there was "circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire."
Public utility companies are required to notify the state if their equipment was possibly involved in any wildfire incidents.
SCE spokesperson David Eisenhauer released a statement saying:
"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who have been evacuated because of the Coastal Fire and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety. Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."
Firefighters trying to control flames of Coastal Fire
Firefighters are trying to make sure that the fire from one house doesn't jump and destroy the house next to it.
Crews battle aggressive house fire on Vista Montemar
On Vista Montemar in Laguna Niguel, fire crews have been battling an aggressive house fire for over an hour, and have made little headway. Reporting from the scene, Lesley Marin said crews might have to back off the fire.
Mansion listed for $10M destroyed
A 10,000 square foot mansion that was destroyed in the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel had been listed at around $10 million.
Coastal Fire affecting air quality
The Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel is affecting air quality in the Orange County area. Smoke advisories have been issued through Thursday afternoon for the South Coast AQMD jurisdiction.
Fire crews working to prevent embers from sparking nearby homes
On La Vue Street, behind Coronado Pointe in Laguna Niguel, where an estimated 20 plus homes have burned, fire crews are working to keep burning embers from sparking fires in additional homes.
A Captain with the Orange County Fire Authority told CBSLA that the challenge is all the void spaces on homes in the area, saying that the tile roofs throughout the neighborhood easily catch embers, which can then develop into a full fledged fire.
Fire Chief says no reports of injury
SKY9's Desmond Shaw reports from over the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel where more than 180 acres have burned and an estimated 20 plus homes have also caught fire. Chief Brian Fennessy, in an earlier press conference, said that officials ran a very organized evacuation process that there has so far been no reported injuries.
Evacuation center at Crown Valley Community Center
So far there are 25 adults two children and five pets at the evacuation center. Red Cross and Animal Services are on-site to assist evacuees.
Officials provide updates on Coastal Fire damage
Orange County Fire Authority says the Coastal Fire has burned about 200 acres and approximately 20 homes.
Fire Chief warns more wildfires like this on the way
"Unfortunately I think this is what we're going to be experiencing over the next several weeks and years," said Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority during a press conference Wednesday night. "The vegetation is so dry it is not taking much for the fire to take off running and burn very quickly."
High winds sending burning embers into additional homes
SKY9's Desmond Shaw reports that homes, even ones that earlier appeared safe, are catching on fire as high winds pick up burning embers.
OC Fire officials will hold 7:30 press conference
Officials plan to hold a live press conference and provide an update on the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel. Viewers can tune in on KCAL9 or at CBSLA.com.
LAFD assists with Orange County Coastal Fire
The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed their LAFD Strike Team 1001, consisting of five engines and a battalion chief, to help battle the Coastal Fire in Orange County.
Firefighters rescue a resident's cat
Firefighters were able to rescue a Laguna Niguel resident's cat, Nivens, from her home. The resident said the cat may have been hiding under her bed.
Ammunition heard exploding in a burning house
Michele Gile reports from Laguna Niguel where firefighters said that the sounds of explosions coming from home engulfed in flames are likely ammunition that was kept in the home.
Flames in the Coastal Fire moving eastward
Reporting from the scene in Laguna Niguel, CBSLA's Michele Gile spoke to firefighters on the scene who say flames are moving eastward and will likely catch homes on the opposite side of the street on fire as well.
Laguna Niguel Regional Park closed
Laguna Niguel Regional Park is closed due to the nearby Coastal Fire.
Row of homes on fire in Laguna Niguel
As fire starts to gut a mansion in Laguna Niguel, a row of houses can be seen burning. SKY2's Desmond Shaw reports that it's this row of houses on fire that are overwhelming fire crews.
Temporary shelter open for those evacuated in Coastal Fire
A temporary shelter is open at Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy. For questions, please call 949-362-4300. For questions, please call City Hall at (949) 362-4300 or the County Hotline Number at (714) 628-7085.
Large air tankers deployed to fight Coastal Fire
From SKY2, a large firefighting airtanker is seen over the Coastal Fire where several homes are on fire.
Laguna Niguel home engulfed in flames
One home in Laguna Niguel was seen from SKY2 completely engulfed in flames while at least five other homes caught fire.
Several more homes have caught flames in Laguna Niguel
At least four homes were seen burning as crews worked to extinguish the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel.
Homes in Laguna Niguel can be seen burning
At least one home can be seen burning in what officials are calling the Coastal Fire.
Winds blowing smoke in direction of homes
Laguna Niguel officials issue evacuation orders
Officials said that residents near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate due to the fast moving brush fire.
The direction of the wind is carrying smoke toward and into the city.
People seen dangerously close to flames in Laguna Hills
Voluntary evacuations for Balboa Nyes neighborhood
The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuation orders for the Balboa Nyes neighborhood due to the fire.
Flames can be seen from Sky9 threatening homes.