SoCal Edison reports 'circuit activity' near Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

Southern California Edison reported Wednesday that there was circuit activity to its equipment near the time and place that the devastating Coastal Fire broke out, which ripped through the Laguna Niguel community and destroyed at least 20 homes.

In a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission, SCE wrote that "our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing."

A home burns on Coronado Pointe during the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel on May 11, 2022. Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/Getty Images

The Coastal Fire broke out before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area.

It quickly burned its way uphill, eventually torching multi-million homes in the gated Coronado Pointe community.

Mandatory evacuations were issued. As of late Wednesday night, the fire has burned 195 acres and was at zero containment.

SCE spokesperson David Eisenhauer released a statement saying:

"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who have been evacuated because of the Coastal Fire and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety. Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."

Last December, California regulators approved a $550 million settlement with SoCal Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Thomas and Woolsey fires.

The Thomas fire broke out in December 2017, scorched 281,000 acres and destroyed more than 750 homes in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It is the eighth largest fire in California history.

Meanwhile, the 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire that also tore through L.A. and Ventura counties in November 2018 ranks as the eighth most destructive fire in state history, destroying more than 1,600 structures and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.