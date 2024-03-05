California primary live updates as Super Tuesday 2024 voting continues across the state

California primary live updates as Super Tuesday 2024 voting continues across the stateget the free app
It's Super Tuesday, with voters participating in presidential primaries and caucuses across more than twelve states, allocating over one-third of the total delegates up for grabs in the nomination process for both the Republican and Democratic parties. In California, voters are heading to the polls to make crucial decisions on key races, including selecting a Presidential nominee, voting on Proposition 1, and choosing a successor to Dianne Feinstein for the Senate seat.
For the first time, all three California CBS stations - Los Angeles, Bay Area and Sacramento - have come together to give you extensive statewide coverage of this "Super Tuesday" primary online.
With polls closing at 8 p.m., there is still time to head to your local polling place to vote.
How do I see local results affecting my community?
Click any of the following links for more localized results, updated throughout the evening:
Six candidates battle it out this Super Tuesday to be next Sacramento mayor
For the first time in eight years, voters will decide who will be the next mayor of Sacramento.
Six people are battling it out on Super Tuesday to replace Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who decided not to run again. Mayoral candidates are Kevin McCarty, Jose Avina, Julius Engel, Dr. Richard Pan, Dr. Flojaune Cofer, and Steve Hansen.
Of those six, McCarty, Dr. Pan, Dr. Cofer, and Hansen are considered to be the top four candidates with no clear front-runner.
What is California proposition 1, and what would the 2024 ballot measure do if the state votes to approve it?
Proposition 1, a bond measure aimed at overhauling California's battle to end homelessness, might be the most consequential proposition on the ballot. If passed, the state would redirect billions in homeless crisis funding to create drug and mental health treatment beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna have all thrown their support behind the bill.
However, there is also vocal opposition, with critics claiming it will only take away much-needed money from effective health services.
Californians are voting in the state's crowded Senate primary race today. These are the candidates vying for Dianne Feinstein's seat.
Candidates are facing off in California's crowded Senate race today, with more than two dozen competing to represent the nation's most populous state.
The top two vote-getters in the Golden State's so-called jungle primary — in which candidates from all parties are competing for a chance at the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat — will advance to the November general election. Participating in the crowded primary among a slew of lesser-known individuals are four major candidates: Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, along with former professional baseball star Steve Garvey, a Republican.
