San Francisco mayor, public safety measures she backed win big on Election Day

The obvious caveat is that there are a lot of votes left to be counted in San Francisco, but at moderate campaign headquarters, there was a lot of optimism on election night.

"I just want to say propositions E and F right now are leading," Mayor London Breed told an enthusiastic crowd. "And, Supervisor Dorse, Proposition B is losing."

On Tuesday night, Measure E, which would broaden police powers by allowing them to use more technology like drones and cameras and to pursue suspects even in non-violent crimes, had nearly 60,000 yes votes, or 60% of the vote. A simple majority is needed for it to pass.

Measure F stood at 63,000 yes votes, giving it more than the simple majority needed to pass. That proposition would require those receiving cash assistance from the city to undergo drug screenings. While recipients would not have to prove sobriety, they would have to enroll in treatment if the city thinks it's necessary or lose the cash.

Breed watched the early results come across the phone with a collection of San Francisco's moderate Democrat groups, GrowSF, Together SF, and San Francisco Democrats for Change, and from the ballot measures to the DCCC slate, there was a lot of cheering.

"I think it's the Democratic slate," GrowSF leader STeven Bus told the crowd.

"We are in the midst of a voter revolt on public safety, and voters are still speaking," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey. "Thank you Mayor London Breed for your leadership. I am proud to be standing shoulder with you,"

Opponents acknowledged the measures were likely to pass and said they will not make the public safer.

"We want people to seek treatment and many people do, but the reality is others are not willing or able to do so," Breed said in a statement. "We are also sending a message that we are a city that offers help but not a city where you can just come and do whatever you want on our streets."

Opponents of the measures accused tech billionaires of trying to buy the election and peppering voters with misleading information. They bemoaned low voter turnout.

"What is disheartening is the record low turnout for this presidential primary," said Celi Tamayo-Lee, executive director of San Francisco Rising, which advocates for working-class and minority communities.

"What has been counted is not the voice of all voters," they said.

So it appeared to be a very strong night for moderates in San Francisco, their ballot measures, and ultimately the mayor herself, as she heads towards a reelection fight in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.