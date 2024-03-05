What are you voting for today in Sacramento? Your ballot guide for the 2024 primary

Super Tuesday 2024 is here, and Sacramento residents will be turning in their ballots to vote on several impactful races both locally and across the state.

The topline race is, of course, who will be the presidential nominee for the Republican and Democratic parties come the General Election in November. It appears all but certain that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are headed for a rematch of the 2020 election.

In other statewide races, Californians will be deciding who will fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Proposition 1 -- which would amend the state's Mental Health Services Act.

A little closer to home, there are also a number of California State Senate and Assembly seats to be decided.

Below is a quick overview of the key races CBS13 will be following on Super Tuesday.

US President

With California being one of the 16 states and territories that vote on March 5, Super Tuesday's results could push both Biden and Trump to the brink of clinching their party's nomination. However, both Biden and Trump will still need a few more states' delegates in order to officially clinch and become the presumptive nominee.

Citizens who want to vote for the Republican presidential candidates will need to have registered as a Republican.

Voters who either declined or inputted "No Party Preference (NPP)" will not have any presidential candidates on their ballot unless they request one. However, NPP voters can only request a ballot with either the American Independent, Democratic, or Libertarian party's nominees on it.

Notably, in the 2020 California Primary, Biden came in second to Bernie Sanders with a final vote total of 2,080,846 to 1,613,854. Other Democratic contenders at the time included Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg. In the 2024 California Primary, while there are other certified candidates listed in the race, the incumbent president is not facing a challenge from any major figure in his party.

Trump, who was the incumbent president at the time, dominated the 2020 California Republican primary with 92.21% of the vote. The 2024 edition of the race will see Trump pitted against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the only major GOP candidate who has not withdrawn.

US Senate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein died in office at age 90 in September 2023. Laphonza Butler, a labor union official, was appointed to fill her seat and is serving in Congress, but she has declined to run for a full term. A number of major California Democratic Party politicians already serving in the US House of Representatives are vying for the seat, including Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff.

On the Republican side, former MLB player Steve Garvey has jumped in the race and is considered by analysts to be the most-notable GOP candidate. It has been nearly 20 years since a Republican has won a statewide race in California, though.

California holds a "jungle primary" for its statewide races, meaning all candidates are running against each other -- regardless of party affiliation. Like in years past, this could mean that two Democrats could be pitted against each other come November's general election if they are the top two vote-getters on Super Tuesday.

US House

California has 52 congressional districts, with different sections of Sacramento County being part of three of them.

Republicans only slightly outnumber Democrats in the House of Representatives. A number of representatives have also announced their retirements, leading to big interest come the general election about if the GOP can maintain its majority. None of the three incumbents -- Republican Kevin Kiley and Democrats Ami Bera and Doris Matsui -- who represent parts of Sacramento are leaving, however.

Kiley represents California's 3rd congressional district, which includes parts of Orangevale and Folsom. He'll be facing off against Democrat Jessica Morse and NPP Robert Smith.

Bera represents California's 6th congressional district, which encompasses the north side of Sacramento and a number of suburbs. He's facing a number of challengers, including Democrat Adam Barajas, Republicans Chris Bish, Craig Deluz, and Raymond Riehle, and Green Party member Christ Richardson.

Matsui represents California's 7th congressional district, which includes most of the city of Sacramento and parts of Elk Grove and Galt. She's facing Democrat David Mandel and Republican Tom Silva.

Proposition 1

This measure would authoritize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities and provide housing for the homeless. California's Legislative Analyst's Office, a nonpartisan policy advisor, has a more in-depth breakdown of the measure.

Notably, the measure is was spearheaded by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as a way for the state to deal with the homelessness crisis. Newsom has been campaigning for the measure ahead of Super Tuesday.

Cal Voices, Disability Rights California, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, League of Women Voters of California, and Mental Health America of California are all groups that have endorsed the Californians Against Proposition 1 campaign.



