First round of election returns shows overwhelming support to make Mountain House newest California city

MOUNTAIN HOUSE — A historic decision may be imminent in Mountain House with the first round of election results showing an overwhelming majority in support of incorporating the community to be the next San Joaquin County city.

It would become the eighth city in San Joaquin County and the first new California city in over a decade. Measure D and Measure E decided not only the community's city-hood but also who would lead as mayor and city council if the measures passed.

Steve Pinkerton, executive director of the Mountain House Community District, said town organizers began laying the foundation for Mountain House to take this next step in the early 1990s when they began planning how the city would operate.

One of the huge factors determining whether a special district becomes a city is if it can prove financial responsibility and self-sufficiency. Pinkerton said because planning for this started so long ago, the community is prepared to take the step because they have financial self-sufficiency and are already operating at a high level.

Not every voter is on board, with some fearing the city is growing too big too fast. Nearly 30,000 people, some can remember when there was a population of just 500.

"I think they're worried. With some of these additional responsibilities, I think they're worried that the community is ready for that," Pinkerton said. "Other folks would like to see us take over land use control, traffic control and economic development."

Pinkerton said the bottom line is that taxes will not increase for residents, but the money will be reallocated to different areas. They will also take more responsibility for how the money is used.

Election results are still being tallied, and if the measure passes, it will take effect July 1. Follow along as more results come in here.