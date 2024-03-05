Watch CBS News
Voters Decide 2024: Check California primary election voting results

Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls to cast their votes in Super Tuesday primaries.

In addition to a presidential primary led by current frontrunners -- President Joe Biden for the Democratic party and former President Donald Trump for the GOP -- there were a number of other key races that went before voters across the state and across the San Francisco Bay Area.  

While there won't be any official results available until after the polls close at 8 p.m. PST, below are links to pages that will have updated tallies when voting has ended:

California presidential primary results
U.S. Senate California seat primary results
California Prop 1 primary results
U.S. House California seats primary results (use dropdown to find your district)
California State Senate and Assembly primary results (use dropdown to find your district)

Alameda County results  
Contra Costa County results
Marin County results 
Napa County results 
San Francisco County results
San Mateo County results
Santa Clara County results
Solano County results
Sonoma County results 

