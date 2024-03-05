California Primary 2024: Local Super Tuesday results for LA, OC and IE
The polls are open for the 2024 California Primary on this "Super Tuesday". Across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, voters are casting ballots or everything from propositions to Presidential candidates to city council members. Here are all of the local results affecting your community.
*You will not start seeing results until polls close at 8 p.m.
