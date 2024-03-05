Watch CBS News
Local News

California Primary 2024: Local Super Tuesday results for LA, OC and IE

By Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

The polls are open for the 2024 California Primary on this "Super Tuesday". Across Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, voters are casting ballots or everything from propositions to Presidential candidates to city council members. Here are all of the local results affecting your community.

*You will not start seeing results until polls close at 8 p.m. 

Bj Dahl

Bj Dahl is the Director of Digital and Streaming at CBS News Los Angeles.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 5:20 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.