Stockton residents discuss what they want from new mayor on Super Tuesday 2024

STOCKTON — As Stockton voters cast their ballots in the March primary, a trend continues: The city has not re-elected an incumbent mayor in more than 20 years.

Now, six candidates are vying to claim the top spot on the city council. They are nonprofit director Jesus Andrade, educator and former city council member Christina Fugazi, small business owner Shakeel Ahmad Khan, county supervisor Tom Patti, nonprofit director Jessica Velez and current city council member Dan Wright.

Lifelong Stockton resident Guillermo Gomez dropped off his ballot during early voting, hoping this election cycle will get Stockton back on track.

"Because it's important that we vote. Very important," Gomez said.

CBS13 asked each of the six candidates for mayor what their day one, top priority is for the city of Stockton. Their responses ranged from homelessness and housing to safety and communication.

We posed the same question to Stockton voters. Several lifelong residents shared a similar answer.

"Definitely the homeless situation," Joee Alcon said.

"To get rid of homeless," Gomez said. "Not to throw them away, but we have to make a place they can live comfortably."

"Treatment centers and homelessness," Warren Gaines said.

Stocktonians say it's a love for their city that drives them to the polls.

"Stockton is someplace special. It is," Gaines said. "People are kind. They're giving."

Each hopes that the city's next mayor can make a difference.

We polled a total of 50 people on the streets of Stockton. Of them, 29 said their top issue was homelessness, 14 answered crime or gun violence, and seven answered something else like affordable housing and economic development.