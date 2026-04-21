CBS-owned California Stations host the state's largest gubernatorial debate

California's top candidates for the gubernatorial election will face off on Tuesday, April 28, in the CBS California Governor's Debate.

The live debate, a joint venture between CBS LA, CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento, begins at 5:30 p.m. PDT and is being hosted in collaboration with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association at the historic Bridges Auditorium on the Pomona College campus.

It will be the most inclusive debate to date, with the largest confirmed number of participants, including:

Xavier Becerra (D)

Chad Bianco (R)

Steve Hilton (R)

Matt Mahan (D)

Katie Porter (D)

Tom Steyer (D)

Tony Thurmond (D)

Antonio Villaraigosa (D)

The eight candidates will be given an opportunity to share their perspectives on the policies that make this race one of California's most consequential elections ever, just five days before Primary Election ballots are mailed to registered voters. Former state controller Betty Yee previously accepted an invitation to participate from CBS California but has since suspended her campaign for governor.

The debate will focus on the most pressing issues facing Californians, including public safety, housing, immigration and the economy. Questions will be informed by an exclusive CBS News poll that combines data-driven insights with next-generation perspectives. Candidates will participate in a structured format that features opening statements, moderated discussion and closing remarks.

"By bringing together our three CBS-owned stations across California, and in partnership with Pomona College and APAPA, we're creating a unified, statewide forum that brings voters closer to the candidates and the issues shaping California's future," said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles and CBS Colorado. "This kind of access is central to the role local journalism plays in accountability and keeping our communities informed."



Moderators include CBS Los Angeles Anchor Pat Harvey, CBS Sacramento Anchor Tony Lopez, CBS Bay Area Anchor Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts and Sara Sadhwani, an assistant professor of politics at Pomona College. They will seek to ensure that conversation is led with accountability, academic insight and journalistic credibility. CBS Los Angeles Anchor Suzie Suh will host the event.

"This debate extends far beyond a single stage, reaching communities across California with direct access to the candidates and their ideas," said Scott Warren, regional president and general manager of CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento. "Serving audiences at scale across multiple markets is where our local stations can make a meaningful difference, and our AR/VR pre-show is one more way we're deepening engagement to help bring the issues into clearer focus for voters."

The debate will be preceded by "Countdown to the Debate," a live 30-minute special beginning at 5 p.m. PDT. Candidate arrivals will be covered by reporters. CBS Los Angeles anchors Rudabeh Shahbazi and Juan Fernandez will join reporters Tom Wait and Laurie Perez from the virtual AR/VR election center, while CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto reports live from Pomona College.

"Pomona College is honored to host the most inclusive debate in this year's cycle thus far," President G. Gabrielle Starr said. "Civic engagement and dialogue across differences are necessary for a thriving democracy – and core to the liberal arts tradition here at Pomona College.

"There's no better way for voters to inform themselves than by hearing from candidates directly," Starr added, "and we're thrilled that viewers will be able to draw from such a wide cross-section of perspectives."

The debate will be broadcast live from Bridges Auditorium across CBS-owned stations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Fresno, Bakersfield, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara. It will also be streamed on CBSLA.com, CBS Bay Area, CBS Sacramento and CBS News 24/7, and its YouTube channels.

"This debate reflects APAPA's commitment to expanding civic engagement and ensuring communities across California have direct access to the candidates shaping the future of our state," said Sonny Mehrtash, national president of APAPA. "By partnering with CBS Television Stations and Pomona College, we are creating a meaningful nonpartisan platform that elevates dialogue, informs voters and helps strengthen the next generation of civic leadership."

Candidates with active campaigns, who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support on both the Emerson College and LA Times/UC Berkeley polls, were invited to participate in the CBS California Governor's Debate.