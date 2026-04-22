CBS News California launches interactive governor's race candidate guide

CBS News California Investigates is launching an interactive tool to help voters navigate the crowded 2026 gubernatorial race, offering a deeper look at candidates' positions on a variety of topics ahead of an upcoming high-profile debate hosted by CBS-owned California stations.

The California Governor's Race Candidate Guide compiles more than 20 hours of interviews with top-polling candidates and presents them in a side-by-side, issue-by-issue format. Developed by CBS News California Investigates, the guide provides the opportunity to compare full responses from the candidates to questions about a range of policy topics.

The launch of the guide comes as the race for governor intensifies and ahead of an April 28 gubernatorial debate hosted by CBS-owned California stations in partnership with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA) and Pomona College. The debate is expected to feature one of the largest candidate fields in the election cycle, with Democrats Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan, Tom Steyer, Tony Thurmond and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton. Democratic candidate Katie Porter was invited to participate but has yet to formally accept.

The interactive guide is intended to complement the debate. While debate formats often limit candidates to brief answers shaped by time constraints, the guide will give users the ability to select specific candidates and view their extended responses on each topic, which were drawn from in-depth interviews conducted over a six-month period.

Led by CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts, the interviews cover more than a dozen high-profile issues identified by viewers, policymakers and community leaders. Topics include homelessness; housing affordability; gas prices and environmental policy; immigration; health care for undocumented immigrants; crime and public safety funding; and California's ongoing insurance crisis.

The guide also allows users to compare how candidates respond to the same questions and follow-up prompts, offering insight not only into the contenders' policy positions but also how they handle questions about their stances.

CBS News California will use the tool during the debate broadcast, with anchors directing viewers to the guide on CBSNews.com/CAgov. The goal is to create a two-part experience: a live event featuring real-time exchanges between candidates and an on-demand digital component that allows audiences to further explore the race's top issues at their own pace.

CBS News California Investigates began developing the candidate interview series in 2025, when Watts moderated an APAPA educational gubernatorial forum. Watts conducted interviews with 15 candidates, eight of whom have active campaigns and will appear on the ballot.

Those eight candidates were invited to participate in the April 28 debate.