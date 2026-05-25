Live Updates: Tank explosion threat "eliminated" for California chemical leak in Orange County, officials say
What to know about the Orange County chemical leak in California
- Firefighters were alerted Thursday to a chemical vapor leak from a failing tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove that contained methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable toxic epoxy. Within hours, Orange County Fire Authority officials said that, if the tank failed, it would either spill nearly 7,000 gallons of chemicals, or a cause a catastrophic explosion.
- Crews discovered a crack in the tank on Saturday night, noting that it may aid the release of pressure and change the trajectory of their response. On Sunday, officials announced that an "all-night mission" was planned to test the pressure inside the tank and determine next steps. On Monday, officials said that the operation was successful and the threat of an explosion was "off the table."
- Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for nearly 50,000 Orange County residents in the communities of Garden Grove, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Westminster and Cypress. Red Cross shelters are at or near capacity, placing additional strain on evacuees living in limbo and wondering when they can return home.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a State of Emergency for Orange County and asked President Trump to approve a request for a federal emergency declaration.
- Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has opened an investigation into GKN Aerospace, asking whistleblowers with information regarding the operations at the facility to come forward with information.
Work on tank at center of Orange County chemical incident to resume after dark
Orange County Fire Authority public information officer Nick Garton said the agency was weighing options Monday morning as it decides on next steps following a determination that the compromised chemical tank was no longer at risk for explosion.
"They are still working on all sorts of different plans, depending on the variables that they're dealt with, as far as the temperature and the chemical itself," he said.
Crews are waiting until nightfall to continue work on the tank, as higher temperatures present greater risk. Internal temperatures on the tank cannot be read via drone, Garton said.
"As we continue to monitor that temperature with the sun and the ambient temperatures during the day, hopefully it continues to trend in the right direction," Garton said. "We anticipate it doing so and then we can form some more concrete timelines to get people back home, people back into their businesses."
"Still a potential" for leak in tank at center at Orange County chemical incident, officials say
The threat of toxic chemicals leaking out of the tank at the center of the Garden Grove hazmat incident is still possible, according to Orange County Fire Authority public information officer Nick Garton.
"It's still a potential," Garton told CBS LA on Monday after officials announced that the threat of an explosion at the site had been eliminated. "We're trying to confirm that there's still a liquid form of this chemical that could potentially leak out."
Garton made it clear that there is no active leak, but said additional cracks could potentially form at the bottom of the tank. As pressure continues to lower, however, so do the chances of cracks forming, he said.
OCFA Incident Commander Craig Covey warned the public on Friday that the spillage of "a total of about [6,000] to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot and that area" was one of two possibilities that could result from the tank failing. The other possibility, he said, was a catastrophic blast known as a BLEVE incident, or Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion.
"Risk management" on Orange County chemical leak caused delays in release of information to public, officials say
Orange County Fire Authority Incident Commander and Division Chief Craig Covey said "risk management" reasons prevented offials from providing more frequent updates on the tank's internal temperature over the weekend.
"The risk management to our firefighters' safety was first and foremost," he said on Monday. "We were not doing tank temperature checks during the day while the sun was on it in the most extreme conditions for that tank to go the wrong direction. We were only doing tank temperatures at night."
He said OCFA crews used the daytime hours to work on other objectives.
"That's why there were delays in getting you guys that information, because we didn't want to put our members in harm's way," Covey said.
Threat of explosion "off the table" at California chemical leak in Orange County, officials say
Orange County officials responding to a California chemical leak announced on Monday morning that the threat of a BLEVE, or Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, has been eliminated after an overnight operation.
"We are happy to report that the threat of a BLEVE is now off the table," Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern said. "That threat has been eliminated."
In a post on X, McGovern and OCFA Incident Commander and Division Chief Craig Covey said crews confirmed a crack on the tank, which led to a pressure release. The tank's internal temperature has decreased from 100 degrees to 93 degrees.
"That is incredibly positive news as we turn the corner on this incident," Covey said.
White House says Trump administration is monitoring situation after California federal emergency declaration request
A White House official told CBS News on Monday that the Trump administration "is engaged and monitoring the situation in Garden Grove," noting that federal resources were assisting with the response.
"The U.S. EPA has integrated with the local Unified Command composed of state and local agencies, and has enabled air monitoring at 20 locations around the area," the White House official said. "FEMA has deployed a Liaison Officer to coordinate with officials and has also deployed a team to the State Emergency Operation Center to support incident contingency planning. FEMA has also activated the Interagency Modeling and Atmospheric Assessment Center to provide plume modeling of airborne hazards, informing incident leadership and contingency planning."
Gov. Gavin Newsom asked President Trump on Sunday for a federal emergency declaration. U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff of California, Orange County Rep. Derek Tran, and local officials including Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen, wrote Mr. Trump in support of the request.
On Saturday, Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for the Orange County chemical incident, leading to the deployment of nearly 800 first responders and experts to assist local agencies in Garden Grove. Emergency personnel working to respond to the crisis include firefighters, law enforcement, hazmat teams, scientists, toxicologists, engineers, and public health and sheltering experts.
50,000 Orange County residents anxiously await news on evacuation orders
Tens of thousands of Orange County residents in the communities of Garden Grove, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Westminster and Cypress have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Friday afternoon as officials worked to mitigate the chemical incident emergency at GKN Aerospace.
Nearly 10 shelters have been opened across the region, many of which have reached or are nearing capacity and straining the resources provided by Red Cross volunteers. Local officials have worked to facilitate the opening of additional shelters as necessary, with two new sites opening on Sunday, including one at the Orange County Fairgrounds for evacuees in RVs.
On Sunday, California State Parks officials advised those displaced from their homes that they cannot stay at state parks overnight, including at Bolsa Chica State Park in Huntington Beach. In a post to X, parks officials said that their parking lots and parks were not equipped to accommodate the needs of evacuees.
Orange County firefighters conduct "all-night mission"
Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern said in a post to X on Sunday evening that crews were preparing for an "all-night mission" to test the pressure of the tank at the center of the chemical leak, which contains methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable substance used in the production of plastics. McGovern said crews hoped to determine if a BLEVE threat, or Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion, had been eliminated after a crack was discovered in the tank.
"The BLEVE threat is the worst-case catastrophic event that we've been talking about," McGovern said. "We are not there yet; we need to run this operation tonight."
Earlier Sunday, McGovern said that he was hopeful additional tests would lead to the reduction of evacuation zones, but stipulated that such a decision would not be made until officials were absolutely certain that it was safe for the public to return to the area.