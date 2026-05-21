Flammable epoxy leak in Orange County prompts hazmat response

Orange County firefighters are dousing an industrial tank containing flammable plastic epoxy after it began leaking the self-heating substance.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews arrived at the facility in the 12000 block of Western Avenue in Garden Grove after receiving a hazardous materials call just before 3:40 p.m. Firefighters said the company that operates out of the building develops plastic components for the aerospace industry.

The leaking tank contained a chemical called methyl methacrylate, a flammable plastic epoxy that generates its own heat, according to OCFA. Firefighters said the sprinkler safety system is designed to cool off the tank if it starts leaking.

OCFA said crews will provide additional water if needed, but the chemical's temperature has not risen.

It's unclear what caused the leak. Firefighters said no one was injured.

Crews have evacuated the area east of Western Avenue, south of Orangewood Avenue, west of Beach Boulevard and north of Garden Grove Boulevard out of an abundance of caution.

Aerial footage showed firefighters using a high-powered hose to spray the tank.