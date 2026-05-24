California deploys nearly 800 first responders, experts for Orange County chemical leak response

California mobilized nearly 800 first responders and emergency personnel to Orange County on Sunday to assist local first responders with the ongoing chemical leak crisis at a Garden Grove aerospace facility.

The move comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to a tank at GKN Aerospace that had failed and was at risk of rupturing or exploding, which would release a toxic and highly volatile chemical known as methyl methacrylate.

Now in its fourth day, and with approximately 50,000 residents in communities in and surrounding Garden Grove placed under mandatory evacuation orders, local and national experts are working to mitigate the leak and reach a solution that would prevent the tank from blowing.

"California is mobilizing every available resource to protect impacted communities and support local response efforts," said a statement from Gov. Newsom. "We are working hand-in-hand with local officials and emergency personnel to keep people safe, support evacuations and sheltering operations, monitor environmental conditions, and ensure communities receive timely and accurate information."

Tina Bartlett, an American Red Cross volunteer, retrieves a cot from a Disaster Services trailer for a new arrival at an evacuation site in the gymnasium at Kennedy High School in La Palma, as thousands of residents had to be evacuated following an ongoing hazmat incident at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Jeff Antenore/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

In a news release shared Sunday, Newsom's office said that 785 state and local first responders were deployed to Orange County. Among those personnel deployed were:

473 law enforcement personnel

24 scientists, toxicologists and engineers

3 specialized hazmat teams

170 firefighters

20 air monitors

43 public health and sheltering experts

71 emergency managers

12 CalTrans maintenance trucks and staff

Newsom also requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from President Trump on Sunday, which would then allow for assistance from federal agencies and funding.

"California doesn't wait for disaster to unfold, we act early to protect lives and communities," Newsom said upon announcing the request. "Working together with our local and federal partners, we're strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively in Garden Grove and across the surrounding communities and ensuring that first responders have the resources they need to keep people safe."

The move would also allow for further access to evacuation shelters for people who were forced to rush from their homes. As of Sunday night, many of those shelters are at or nearing capacity and people are left searching for a place to stay with the situation still developing.

As of Sunday night, Orange County Fire Authority officials said that their efforts to cool the tank had been largely unsuccessful as the internal temperature reached more than 100 degrees, double the "happy place" for resting methyl methacrylate. In an update earlier in the day, they said that crews noticed a crack in the tank, which could mean that pressure had been released from inside.