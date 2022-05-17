Watch CBS News

Brush fire which broke out near Griffith Observatory contained by LAFD

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A brush fire erupted Tuesday in the brush just below Griffith Observatory.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Nottingham Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department approximately a 50-by-100-foot area of vegetation is on fire, near the Boy Scout Trail.

The LAFD said that there is a light-to-medium wind. Helicopters could be seen dropping water above the fires. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

 

LAPD said the person detained is a suspected arsonist

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the person of interest that was detained is a suspected arsonist.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

LAFD contains brush fire near Griffith Observatory

Forward progress of Griffith Park brusher fire stopped, officials say 00:35

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the fire near Griffith Observatory has been contained. LAFD added that 92 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire that spread to about six acres. 

"Nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes," LAFD tweeted. 

LAFD says all active flames eliminated 01:46
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

2 water-dropping helicopters fighting flames

Two water-dropping helicopters are making precision drops to help contain flames and hotspots in Griffith Park. 

2 water-dropping helicopters are working to contain flames in Griffith Park 00:34
By Josh DuBose
 

LAPD detains person of interest for fire

The Los Angeles Police Department has detained one person of interest in connection to the approximately four-acre fire near Griffith Observatory. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Water-dropping helicopters and crews work to contain fire

LAFD fighting Griffith Park brusher from air, ground and firetrucks 00:52

Fire crews with LAFD are battling flames using water-dropping helicopters, firetrucks that have made their way onto trails and hand crews that hiked hoses and fire fighting gear up the steep hillsides.

By CBSLA Staff
 

Griffith Observatory evacuated

Griffith Park brush fire at 4 acres 00:55

The Los Angeles Fire Department has evacuated the Griffith Observatory as Park Ranger keeps hikers off nearby trails. No Homes have been evacuated. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Hand crews contain flare-ups

Fire crews focusing on area of thick brush 01:09

Fire crews with LAFD are focusing on an area of thick vegetation in Griffith Park, as hand crews have been able to contain other flare-ups.  

By Josh DuBose
 

Fire now 'Major Emergency' fire

Water dropping helicopters now over Griffith Park brusher 01:08

The Los Angeles Fire Department has classified the fire as a "Major Emergency" fire.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Fire burns 4 acres

LAFD working to contain brusher in Griffith Park 01:29

LAFD continues to battle the brush fire near Griffith Park. The fire has extended to four acres. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Brusher covers Griffith Observatory in smoke

Brusher breaks out near Griffith Observatory 02:26

Smoke can be seen surrounding the iconic Griffith Observatory.

By Matthew Rodriguez
