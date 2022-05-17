Brush fire which broke out near Griffith Observatory contained by LAFD

Brush fire which broke out near Griffith Observatory contained by LAFDget the free app
A brush fire erupted Tuesday in the brush just below Griffith Observatory.
The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Nottingham Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department approximately a 50-by-100-foot area of vegetation is on fire, near the Boy Scout Trail.
The LAFD said that there is a light-to-medium wind. Helicopters could be seen dropping water above the fires.
LAPD said the person detained is a suspected arsonist
The Los Angeles Police Department said that the person of interest that was detained is a suspected arsonist.
LAFD contains brush fire near Griffith Observatory
The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the fire near Griffith Observatory has been contained. LAFD added that 92 firefighters were on scene to battle the fire that spread to about six acres.
"Nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes," LAFD tweeted.
2 water-dropping helicopters fighting flames
Two water-dropping helicopters are making precision drops to help contain flames and hotspots in Griffith Park.
LAPD detains person of interest for fire
The Los Angeles Police Department has detained one person of interest in connection to the approximately four-acre fire near Griffith Observatory.
Water-dropping helicopters and crews work to contain fire
Fire crews with LAFD are battling flames using water-dropping helicopters, firetrucks that have made their way onto trails and hand crews that hiked hoses and fire fighting gear up the steep hillsides.
Griffith Observatory evacuated
The Los Angeles Fire Department has evacuated the Griffith Observatory as Park Ranger keeps hikers off nearby trails. No Homes have been evacuated.
Hand crews contain flare-ups
Fire crews with LAFD are focusing on an area of thick vegetation in Griffith Park, as hand crews have been able to contain other flare-ups.
Fire now 'Major Emergency' fire
The Los Angeles Fire Department has classified the fire as a "Major Emergency" fire.
Fire burns 4 acres
LAFD continues to battle the brush fire near Griffith Park. The fire has extended to four acres.
Brusher covers Griffith Observatory in smoke
Smoke can be seen surrounding the iconic Griffith Observatory.