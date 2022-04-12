Brooklyn Subway Shooting: All-out manhunt for suspect after 16 are injured in shooting, smoke bomb attack

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: All-out manhunt for suspect after 16 are injured in shooting, smoke bomb attackget the free app
NEW YORK -- Sixteen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway.
It happened around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound R train in Sunset Park.
Authorities say as the train was approaching the 36th Street station. a person on board put on a gas mask, threw a smoke bomb, and started shooting.
The train continued to the 25th Street station, where some of victims got off and called for help.
Police say 10 people were shot and five of them are in critical but stable condition. Others were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the panic that ensued.
Investigators believe this was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear.
So far, the search continues for the suspect. He is described as a Black man, 5'5", wearing a green construction-type vest and grey sweatshirt.
The shooting caused numerous disruptions to the subway system.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Cameras not operational in several key subway stations
The NYPD says surveillance cameras at the token booth and platform are not operational at the 36th Street, 45th Street and 24th Street stations.
Police say it is an MTA issue.
A police camera on 36th Street was working, but it is not clear where the suspect entered - or exited - the system.
Police: Handgun, smoke canister recovered from the scene
Police have recovered a handgun and a smoke canister from the scene.
The pistol, described as "Glock-like," had bullets left in it.
It's not yet clear how many shots were fired, and if there was more than one gun used.
No explosive devices have been recovered.
Witnesses describe smoke, people running from station
CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with several witnesses on the scene in Sunset Park.
Many described the injuries they saw and the panic that ensued.
"I see people running in and out of the subway, going this way or that way... I just stood back," one Sanitation worker said. "When I saw the bomb squads and the helicopters, I knew it had to be serious."
Another witness had just dropped her 10-year-old brother off at school when she was caught in the chaos.
"Coming up the stairs, I saw and I smelled a lot of smoke. And coming up the stairs I saw maybe a 16-year-old that was shot in the knee. You can clearly see the bullet in his knee," she said. "I saw two more victims that were injured. They were wounded on their knee and on their thighs."
Others who live in the neighborhood said they were shaken that something like this could happen so close to home.
"I started seeing some of the people come up from the subway stop over there, which is my stop, and they were coming out, and some people were covered in blood on their hands, their masks still in their hands, and scrapes on their faces," one man said. "Then I noticed more and more police presence, and ambulances and fire trucks."
"Nobody was looking around to see what was going on, just moving away, not looking back," another man added.
Bishop Robert Brennan on Brooklyn subway shooting
"On this Tuesday of Holy Week, our city has suffered a terrible attack on New Yorkers just trying to commute. Let us fervently pray for the multiple people shot and injured in a Sunset Park subway station. Lord, help the healing hands take care of the victims and protect the law enforcement officers trying to locate the suspect in this shooting. We are grateful for their courage and service to protect us. And please, Lord, keep us all safe in your embrace." - Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan
Mayor Adams: "We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized"
Mayor Eric Adams, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID, released a statement on Twitter about the shooting.
Adams said he's been in "constant communication" with NYPD, FDNY, EMS and more.
"First, let me say, we're praying for all New Yorkers who were injured or affected by this attack," Adams said.
"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual. NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him. But we ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation," Adams added.
Officials give update on shooting
Officials gave a briefing Tuesday afternoon on the subway shooting, revealing new details on what happened and when.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the incident started just before before 8:24 a.m. as the Manhattan-bound train was approaching the 36th Street station. They say a passenger on the train put on a gas mask, took out a canister, and then the car filled with smoke.
That's when the gunman opened fire.
The shooter is described as a Black man, 5'5" wearing a green construction-type vest and a grey sweatshirt.
There were 16 injuries, including 10 with gunshot wounds. Five of the injured are in critical but stable condition.
"This individual is still on the loose," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This is an active shooter situation."
Officials say no explosive devices have been found in the subway system.
B and W service remains suspended, and other lines were also experiencing disruptions.
"We say no more. We say no more mass shootings," Hochul said. "It has to end, and end now."
Authorities say they'll be giving another briefing later Tuesday.
Commuters deal with confusion, long delays
Tuesday's shooting in Brooklyn resulted in major issues for the morning commute.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to some people trying to get to work in Chinatown and has more on what the current situation is in the subway system.
The Grand Street station is taped off, meaning nobody can get in. An MTA worker told CBS2 that trains may slowly trickle in, but the agency doesn't want any commuters in the area of the shooting waiting because there are major delays.
Cops could be seen clearing out the station and an MTA employee worked to notify confused commuters.
"They don't say nothing. I don't know what happened," one commuter said.
Train service at Grand Street was suspended due to the shooting, leaving people scrambling.
"Big problem because now everyone's gonna be late for work, including myself," Chinatown resident Brandon Ching said.
When Ching arrived to the station he saw cops taping it off and notifying other commuters of the issues.
"He told her in Cantonese that there's no more train service, temporarily, right now," Ching said.
In the meantime, the MTA was handing out courtesy passes so people could try trains elsewhere.
Schools Chancellor David Banks on nearby schools
"Following the incident this morning in Sunset Park, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place. We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy." - Schools Chancellor David Banks.
Sen. Charles Schumer: "To everyone in New York: Stay safe"
"I'm closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn. I'm praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted. I'm grateful for the quick action of our first responders. To everyone in New York: Stay safe," Sen. Charles Schumer wrote on Twitter.
Sunset Park neighborhood shaken
CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood and came to see if he could help.
"We live right there, so I had some water bottles and things like that if people needed," he said.
He described the injuries and chaos that ensued, and said he's shaken up.
"A little nervous now. I already had a bad feeling. So I think this is probably going to make it a little nerve-wracking getting on every day," he said.
New Jersey State Police activates Regional Operations and Intelligence Center
New Jersey State Police say they're using the New Jersey Regional Operations and Intelligence Center and are "in constant communication with law enforcement partners with the state and throughout the region."
Connecticut State Police monitoring train stations there
Connecticut State Police say they're monitoring the situation in Brooklyn, and while no threat has been identified in Connecticut, patrols are being sent to train stations.
School shelter in place extends 1 mile around incident
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine says the Department of Education's shelter in place order extends for all schools within a one mile radius of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.
"This means students may not leave their buildings, and there is enhanced screening for adults entering.
Security expert: Too soon to say if terror related
Nelson Vergara, a retired U.S. Marine and law enforcement professor, tells CBS2 about the next steps in the investigation and search for suspect.
Transit Workers Union blasts "egregious act of senseless violence"
In a statement posted on Twitter, the Transport Workers Union wrote:
"Today, in an egregious act of senseless violence, a coward opened fire on New York City subway riders during rush hour, injuring at least a dozen and traumatizing many more. Out hearts go out to the riders who were victimized in today's shooting."
Major subway disruptions continue amid hunt for suspect
Subway disruptions continue after Tuesday morning's shooting in the subway in Brooklyn.
"You can clearly see the bullet in his knee"
CBS2's Leah Mishkin hears from a witness who was dropping her brother off at school when she got caught in the commotion.
She said she saw what appeared to be a teenager with a gunshot wound.
Information for concerned families, loved ones
New York City has activated its Unified Victim Identification System.
If you're concerned about someone who might've been involved in the incident and can not reach them, you're asked to call 311. From outside New York City, you can call 212-639-9675.
Chopper 2 over the scene in Brooklyn
At least 16 injuries reported
Police say that 10 people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident. One those injured is in critical condition.
The victims are being treated at several hospitals.
Eight are being treated at NYU Langone-Brooklyn.
Five at Maimonides Medical Center.
Three at New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist.
Security expert: "They were like sitting ducks"
Steve Kardian, a retired NYPD detective, tells CBS2 about the next steps in the investigation and search for suspect.
UPDATE: 10 people treated for gunshot wounds
The NYPD now says that 10 people have been treated for gunshot wounds.
Initially, five people had been believed to have been shot.
Police now believe more than one smoke bomb was set off in the subway car.
Eight of the wounded are being treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
Witnesses describe chaotic scene
CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with some witnesses on the scene who described the chaos.
One couple said they were supposed to be on the train at the time but something didn't feel right.
"Thank God I no go," the woman said.
Security expert weighs in: "Still very dangerous"
Manny Gomez, a former NYPD sergeant and FBI agent, tells CBS2 about the next steps in the investigation and search for suspect.
Video shows straphanger helping injured passenger
Video posted on Twitter shows a straphanger on the subway applying pressure to the wound of an injured person. The search continues for the suspect.
Five people were shot after a suspect threw a smoke bomb onto a subway car and opened fire. One of the persons shot was in critical condition. Several others suffered smoke inhalation related injuries.
Video shows aftermath of the incident
Video posted on Twitter shows people at 4th Avenue and 36th Street exiting the train in a cloud of smoke.
President Biden briefed on the shooting, FBI investigating
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden has been briefed and White House officials have been in touch with Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
The FBI has also joined the investigation.
NYPD: Subways are not stopped between stations
The NYPD says no trains have been stopped in tunnels, and that all trains have been moved into stations. The investigation and search for the suspect continues.
Schools in the area are sheltering in place
The New York City Department of Education says schools in the area of the shooting are sheltering in place while the search continues for the suspect.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reacts
"Closely monitoring developments after this morning's shocking news from Brooklyn. My thoughts are with all those affected, and our Department will be ready to help @MTA and the people of New York in any way we can," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.
More details on the suspect
Sources tell CBS2 the gunman, who witnesses say was wearing an orange vest and possibly a gas mask, opened fire from the platform outside the train at the 25th Street and 4th Avenue station. Five people were shot, one critically.
The suspect threw a smoke bomb into the train before opening fire.
Sources say the smoke bomb caused smoke inhalation-type injuries to the passengers.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland briefed
CBS2 has learned U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary briefing is monitoring the situation.
Initial description of suspect
The NYPD are searching for a suspect possibly wearing an orange colored reflective construction vest and a gas mask.
At least 13 injuries have been reported at two subway stations: The incident occurred on the platform of the 25th and 4th Avenue station, and several of the wounded were being treated at the next station - 36th and 4th Avenue.
The other injuries are related to smoke inhalation and people fleeing the subway.
The injured were rushed to NYU Langone Brooklyn and Methodist Hospitals.
Police are searching the train and tunnels for possible secondary devices.
They have not located any improvised explosive devices so far, and say just a smoke bomb was detonated. One other smoke bomb has been located.
Mayor Adams: Stay away from area
A spokesperson for the mayor, who is in isolation at home with COVID, said he has been briefed and asks, "New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate."
Gov. Hochul briefed
"I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn," the governor tweeted. "First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues."
NYPD wants your help
Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477):
Sources: 5 people shot, smoke bomb set off
Sources tell CBS2 five people have been shot and one of them is in critical condition.
Sources say a smoke bomb may have been set off at the time of the shooting.
Other possible devices are being examined, but so far, they are not believed to be explosives. They may be additional smoke bombs or fake devices.
The incident took place on the subway platform, sources say.
Bomb squad on the scene
The NYPD's Bomb Squad is on scene searching for possible secondary devices. Neighboring stations and tunnels are being swept.
At least 3 hurt
Police sources tell CBS2 at least three people were injured on the subway platform.
There's no word on the extent of their injuries.
FDNY: Multiple injuries, several undetonated devices discovered at the scene
The FDNY says they responded to the scene and found multiple people injured and several undetonated devices.
Police say they're investigating a possible explosive device
The New York City Police Department says it is investigating a possible explosive device and smoke condition at 36th Street.
Subway service snarled
The MTA says there is no D, N or R train service is Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan.