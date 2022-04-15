Watch CBS News

Armed suspect leads deputies on pursuit into Boyle Heights

Matthew Rodriguez

CBS Los Angeles

What started as a pursuit of a possibly stolen SUV ended with the suspect trying to hop on a moving train to get away from deputies before locking himself in a potentially stolen SUV on train tracks in Commerce. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a driver wanted for a suspected stolen vehicle on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk. 

The pursuit came to Commerce when the suspect bailed on foot, leaping over train tracks and attempting to 
"I've never seen anything like this!" said Desmond Shaw who was reporting from Sky9 on the suspect.  

 

Deputies gather behind train car during standoff

A handful of Los Angeles County Sherriff's deputies were seen staging behind a train car as the suspect covered all of his windows. 

Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect runs towards train, fails to jump on

Suspect jumps over train tracks to escape deputies in East LA 02:46

After crashing his vehicle on train tracks in Boyle Heights, the suspect was seen running towards a passing train. He did not jump on. 

Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect crashes on train tracks

Potentially armed suspect in standoff with deputies on train tracks in Commerce 00:14

The driver of that black SUV crashed through a fence and drove on train tracks before losing control in the area of Noaks Street and Colzana. After trying to flee on foot, he is now back inside the damaged vehicle. LASD deputies are staging near the truck with guns drawn.

Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect barricades himself into stolen SUV

Deputies swarm vehicle stopped on train tracks in Boyle Heights 00:17

The armed suspect covered all of his windows with sunshades and cardboard boxes. 

Matthew Rodriguez
