Boyle Heights standoff suspect surrenders

Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a nearly three hour long standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on train tracks in Boyle Heights after an earlier pursuit. The suspect eventually surrendered to police.
