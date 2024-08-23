What are brown widow spiders and are they poisonous?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A female brown recluse spider next to her eggs. UC Riverside Center for Invasive Species Research

The brown widow spider may sound like someone confusing other venomous spiders like the black widow or brown recluse. Despite the confusion, the brown recluse spider is real and, for people who live in southern California and other southern places in the United States, a possible pest that can try to move into your home.

These spiders have a few key characteristics that make them easy to identify, such as markings that are similar to those on the black widow spider. They're also venomous, and while their bite may not be as painful or effective as other venomous spiders, it's enough to be cautious around them -- or to skip right to professional help from a reliable pest control company.

Everything you need to know about brown widow spiders -- how to spot one, where they live, how venomous they are, how to get rid of them, etc. -- is covered in our guide below.

What are brown widow spiders?

The brown widow spider shares some similarities with its relative, the black widow spider, but there are some differing details that make this arachnid stand out. Like the black widow, the brown widow spider typically has a stark color scheme and an hourglass-shaped mark -- although it's usually a shade of orange instead of bright red.

Other visual characteristics that will help you identify a brown widow spider include:

A dark brown, black or mottled tan body with striped legs that may be a mix of dark and light shades of brown.

Vertical and diagonal stripes along the abdomen of most adult females that may or may not be easily identified.

The telltale hourglass mark that may be present on the spider's abdomen, although this is typically light orange and therefore less noticeable from afar.

One of the most reliable ways to confirm a brown widow spider infestation is to take a close look at any egg sacs you find. We understand if that sounds like the last thing you'd ever want to do, but the simple fact is that the brown widow spider's egg sacs are visibly unique when compared to any other species.

This is due to the egg sac's distinctly spiky look. Bearing a slight resemblance to a white, unwrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolate, these egg sacs have white silk spikes all over their surface.

Are brown widow spiders poisonous?

When dealing with a spider infestation, you may wonder if you're dealing with something dangerous. The brown widow spider shares a similarity with other widow spiders in that it is venomous, although a bite from a brown widow spider is considered minor in comparison to other venomous spiders.

If you're wondering whether there's a difference between saying a spider or other creature is venomous versus saying its poisonous -- there is. When it comes to animals, biologists differentiate the two terms based on a few key details:

Venomous creatures like some spiders, snakes or lizards inject their toxins into prey or other animals by biting or stinging them.

like some spiders, snakes or lizards inject their toxins into prey or other animals by biting or stinging them. Poisonous creatures like frogs, toads and other amphibians give off their toxins when eaten. Many poisonous animals carry toxins on their skin, making direct contact risky -- especially if you're dealing with a highly toxic animal like the poison dart frog.

If you're wondering which is more dangerous to humans, that depends more on the potency of individual creatures. Venomous spiders like the black widow spider are rarely aggressive to humans unless trapped or provoked, but their bite can deliver an effective dose that may cause symptoms such as pain, nausea or muscle cramps.

The brown widow spider is as venomous as other dangerous spiders, but one study that looked at multiple brown widow spider bites found that people either experienced no notable symptoms or symptoms that were very mild. This is possibly due to the spider's inability to inject as much venom as other dangerous spiders.

Major symptoms of a brown widow spider bite are similar to those from other household spiders and may include:

Pain at the moment when you're bitten.

A red mark at the bite site that lasts a day or two.

Are there brown widow spiders in my state?



The brown widow spider is not native to the U.S. and is instead considered an invasive species. It was first spotted in southeastern Florida in the mid 1900s and has since spread slowly westward and northward to occupy a chunk of the southern continental U.S. It was also introduced into southern California and Hawaii at some point.

If you live in one of these states, your home may be at risk of drawing in a brown recluse spider. This type of spider has been tracked across the following states:

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Texas

Arizona

New Mexico

California

Hawaii

How do you deal with a brown widow spider infestation?

One brown widow spider in your home is too many, let alone any more than that. If you want to identify these eight-legged intruders with ease, here are some signs to look for:

Irregular, possibly tangled webs in out-of-the-way spots in or around your home (closets, garages, sheds, etc.)

The sight of this spider's spiky egg sacs in doorways, window sills or near webs.

A confirmed sighting of a brown widow spider itself. Look for the telltale orange hourglass shape and an overall color scheme of blacks, browns and tans.

Residents of southern California (or other southern states) who want to skip directly to professional spider control solutions can call Aptive, a long-established and trusted name in the world of pest control.

Aptive offers spider control solutions that include a full inspection of your home and property, as well as preventative measures such as the sealing of cracks or gaps where spiders and other insects can get in.

Aptive offers pest control services starting at just $2 per day for new customers who sign up for a minimum 12-month service agreement with four or more standard treatments. There are also three types of plans you can sign up for, depending on the severity of your infestation and what other pests or rodents need to be handled:

Basic: Treatments every 50 to 80 days with add-ons such as outdoor rodents, pantry pests and aphids.

Treatments every 50 to 80 days with add-ons such as outdoor rodents, pantry pests and aphids. Pro: Treatments every 30 to 60 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes basic add-ons as well as mosquito treatments.

Treatments every 30 to 60 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes basic add-ons as well as mosquito treatments. Premium: Treatments every 20 to 40 days (in April through October) or every 50 to 80 days (in November through March). Includes all basic and pro add-ons.

How you can keep unwanted spiders from your home



One way to keep spiders out of your home is by using scents that spiders hate as a deterrent. This can be a cheap DIY solution to spider management in your home, especially if you're dealing with brown widow spiders (since they tend to be solitary creatures).

One study concluded that two compounds may reliably deter a variety of spider types: peppermint and chestnuts. According to the study, chemicals released by peppermint and chestnuts may be effective at getting rid of multiple types of common indoor spiders from your home (and keeping them at bay).

Stock up on peppermint oil or horse chestnut extract below so that you're ready to fortify your home at the first sign of spiders.

Some other tips for keeping brown widow spiders and other arachnids away from your home include:

Vacuum your home from top to bottom regularly.

Keep the rooms in your house clean and free of clutter -- messy and dusty rooms can be a spider's best friend.

Get rid of their food source -- minimize the risk of other insects moving in by washing fruits and vegetables, rinsing drains with hot water and regularly cleaning trash bins.

Enlist help from a furry friend -- dogs and especially cats tend to be vigilant about spotting (and getting rid of) spiders that scurry about your home.

Of course, if you're dealing with a larger infestation, you might want some professional help. Most pest control companies offer custom spider pest control treatment and removal services. Orkin, for example, will send spider experts to thoroughly inspect your home before coming up with a detailed plan on how to kill spiders in your home, as well as keep them out by sealing any gaps or cracks where spiders could sneak in.