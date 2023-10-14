How to watch today's USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game: Livestream options, starting time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans signals to teammates during the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are tired. And they should be. Their last three games against Ohio State, Duke and Louisville have not been easy. In Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, the Fighting Irish might catch a break by way of temperatures in the mid 40's and some Indiana rain.

The Fighting Irish host the Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans today. The Trojans are undefeated and Williams is in the midst of (another) Heisman-worthy season. The Trojans offense can handle alot, but it's questionable if these kids from California can handle a cool Indiana day and a whole lot of rain. We can't wait to watch these rivals face off.

When is the USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish game?

The Week 7 game between the USC Trojans and Norte Dame Fighting Irish will be played on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). It will air on NBC.

How to watch the USC vs. the Notre Dame game

NBC is included in most cable packages. If you don't have cable, you can stream the game live on Peacock.

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game on Peacock

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, including today's matchup and future Sunday Night Football games. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch this game, it's your least expensive option. If you want to watch stream NFL games on other networks, there are better choices below.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Another way to stream live NCAA football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), ESPN and the NFL Network with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NCAA college football season and the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NCAA and NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Big Ten games via "Fox College Football", airing predominately on Saturdays at noon E.T., while ESPN, ABC and CBS are the home of SEC games.

In addition to NCAA football and NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch NCAA football, including this game, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NCAA football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season



Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to run it back. The Georgia Bulldogs became just the fifth program to win back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. The Bulldogs are hoping to change all that. Head coach Kirby Smart has focused on leadership skills for his players, stating the team's biggest opponent is "complacency." Coming into Week 7, the Bulldogs are undefeated. Three-peat? Anything's possible with this squad.

Were Deion Sanders and the Colorafo Buffaloes a fluke ? Coach Prime made headlines during the offseason. Only ten scholarship players from the Buffaloes' 2022-season roster remain on the team after Sanders took advantage of transfer portal rules to revamp the team's roster. Prime's in his first season as the Buffaloes coach and he'll hope to work the same magic on the Buffaloes program as he did in his successful three years at Jackson State. 4-2 coming into Week 7 after barely beating ASU, the Buffaloes have been criticized for having too much swagger. If anyone remembers Sanders' NFL and MLB careers, one knows you can never have too much swagger. This is the team to watch this season, winning or losing.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out?

In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

We're also looking forward to these stories during the 2023 NCAA college football season

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't going to be comfortable with the demotion and will surely be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes face some tough competition against Indiana in Week 1, but if the team has ever been primed to go all the way, this is that year. And don't forget that Florida/Utah rematch.

