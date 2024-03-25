Save big on the best OLED PC gaming monitors at Samsung this week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A great gaming monitor can completely change the way you enjoy the hottest titles in your collection. Whether you're fighting alongside pawns in"Dragon's Dogma 2" or exploring ancient Japan in "Rise of the Ronin," a crisp, colorful and responsive display is the best way to immerse yourself. Samsung is dropping some can't-miss deals on its lineup of gaming monitors, and with that in mind, from March 25 through March 31, you can save hundreds on some of the brand's best and brightest options.

For instance, you can save a whopping $1,000 on the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor that normally goes for $3,000 or get $600 off a 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitor that's normally $900. There are plenty of great deals on offer that can help you build the ultimate gaming PC setup, or enhance your console gaming setup – you still need a screen for a Nintendo Switch if you want to play docked, after all.

If you're ready to curate your gaming PC setup, be sure to snag one of these excellent deals and save hundreds on a crisp new monitor. And while you're at it, don't forget to grab a gaming keyboard or a desk chair to round out your setup. If you bundle one of the monitors of your choice with Samsung 2TB 990 PRO SSD with Heatsink, you can get an extra $100 off your purchase, too. That's more hard drive space for you and an extra deal – not bad!

Best Samsung Gaming Week monitor deals

32-inch Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor: $500 ($300 off)

Samsung

This curved monitor is a great size to fit on most desks, but is still large enough to make you feel like you're really in the game.

Its QHD resolution means 1.7 times the pixel density of what you get with full HD screens, so you can expect more detailed images and gameplay, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

It has an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time as well, which makes it perfect for games that require quick response times and deliver blur-free action.

Right now, this monitor is just $500 at Samsung during the brand's Gaming Week sale, which is $300 off its normal price of $800.

32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor: $900 ($600 off)

Upgrade your gaming setup with this quantum mini-LED monitor that delivers premium brightness.

Controlled brightness zones and great contrast mean you get better, defined images and brighter colors (2,000 nit peak brightness, to be exact). You also get deeper blacks as well, with more local dimming zones and the highest 12-bit black levels from Samsung for better overall picture quality.

Like many of its brethren, its 240Hz refresh rate is perfect for twitchy shooter games or any other situation where you need a lag-free monitor. Plus, with its 1000R curvature, you'll feel like your games are stretching around you when you game on this super ultra-wide display.

Snag this monitor for just $900 right now, which is $600 less than its normal price of $1,500.

34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 curved gaming monitor: $1,000 ($500 off)

Samsung

If you want ultrawide display luxury at a modest size, this monitor is a great step up. It offers a QD-OLED picture with a neo quantum processor for even better color and contrast, with 110 PPI. AI helps to analyze and optimize each frame to give you the best picture possible.

It has a 0.03ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate, as well as DisplayHDR True Black 400 that helpts to eliminate pixel light bleed. That way you'll get some of the best color and depth you'll find in a Samsung monitor at ths size.

You can get this screen right now for just $1,000, which is $500 off its normal price of $1,500.

49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved smart gaming monitor: $1,100 ($700 off)

Samsung

Want something super flashy for your gaming setup? This curved smart gaming monitor is a dazzling, super-wide display that might just take up your entire desk.

It's the world's first 49-inch gaming monitor with dual QHD resolution, 110 PPI, and the neo quantum processor pro to quickly analyze your picture frame by frame for improvement. It has a lightning fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for ridiculously quick gameplay, too.

Pair all those specs with everything you can expect from a Samsung monitor, like DisplayHDR True Black for better depth and black tones, and this is an impressive package.

It's everything you need to turn your space into a gaming center that'll keep you right in the middle of the action. Pair it with your favorite games and you'll feel like you're right in the cockpit of a fighter pilot or looking out across a new galaxy.

Get this monitor right now for $1,100, which is $700 off its normal price of $1,800.

55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen curved gaming screen: $2,000 (save $1,000)

Samsung

This show-stopping gaming monitor is a huge screen that's more like a TV, and it can make your favorite games even more grandiose than they would with a smaller display.

It has a 55-inch rotating curved screen with a 1000R curve with 4K UHD resolution, boasting 165HZ refresh rate and 1ms response time.

This display even has special options like cockpit mode, eclipse lighting, and sound dome to swap between to make your games feel even more real. You can swap between them at will as well as other settings with its on-board dial.

Connect four different inputs to this monitor to view multiple screens at once, or just let yourself get lost in the game with this mini-LED screen. It's everything any gamer might need to secure a victory.

Pick up this monitor for $2,000 right now, or $1,000 off its normal price of $3,000.

57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD curved gaming monitor: $1,800 (save $2,500)

Samsung

Go big or go home with the world's first dual UHD monitor, meaning this super ultrawide screen is the width of two 32-inch UHD screens (3840 x 2160 resolution), and then some.

You're probably gonna need a bigger desk.

This massive 57-inch screen has 140PPI with quantum mini LEDs for improved accuracy, brightness, definition, and color. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. Its DisplayHDR 1000 tech boasts 1,000 nits of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for better color depth and expression, too.

You'll get everything you need here to make your favorite games look and feel almost real as they stretch across your setup -- and the monitor is on sale, too.

Right now, get this display for $1,800, which is $700 off its normal price of $2,500.