The best fire pits for cooler fall evenings

Fire pits are a great way to add ambiance to fall evenings you spend outdoors with friends and family. If you've never gotten a fire pit before, though, the options can get confusing fast -- sizes, materials, fuel sources. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have researched product features and scoured customer reviews to select the best fire pits for your patio.

Want some advice on fuel? We have it. Wood-burning fire pits provide the traditional charm of a campfire with its sounds and scents. Propane and natural gas options, on the other hand, eliminate the need for logs or ash cleanup. Wood-burning fire pits emit substantial smoke, but propane and natural gas fire pits can be safely used on an open porch with a roof overhead. Before purchasing a fire pit, we recommend checking local city and county rules regarding fire pits and wood burning.

The best fire pits for fall 2024

Best wood-burning fire pit: Howland cast-iron wood-burning fire pit

This round, cast-iron fire pit comes in two sizes (the larger is pictured). Find this black, wood-burning fire pit at AllModern.

"[We] absolutely love this firepit," a reviewer says. "We had our first backyard fire pit gathering that weekend and no complaints. It holds about five logs at a time and is low enough to the ground that you really feel the heat coming off of it."

You can find this fire pit on sale at AllModern for $270.

What we like about the Howland cast iron wood-burning fire pit:

It's made with sturdy cast iron for even heating and long-lasting durability.



Reviewers say that it is easy to put together with two people. (Professional assembly is also available for an extra charge.)

It can comfortably seat up to six people around it, according to reviewers.

Most affordable fire pit: Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit

Find this gorgeous copper wood-burning fire pit at Walmart. It comes with a spark cap, mesh cover, wood grate, protective cover and lid lifter.

The Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning fire pit has a 4.4-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I've had several all-day fires and evenings of enjoyment... This is a terrific fire pit... sturdy and well-built. I am very happy with this purchase!"

What we like about the Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit:

It features a gorgeous natural copper and black finish.



It comes with a protective cover.

At just over 26 pounds, it's a relatively lightweight option.

Best smokeless fire pit: SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit

The Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 is a smokeless fire pit, designed for outdoor gatherings. Everyone can stay warm outside without coughing from all the smoke. It measures 27 inches in diameter.

"Solo Stove Fire pits are hands down the best for your money," a reviewer says. "I owned the 1.0 and switched to the 2.0 because of the removable dust pan for easier cleaning. Makes me enjoy the fires again knowing that I can clean up the ash quickly."

The Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 is on sale now for $450, reduced from $500. Smaller Solo stove options (15-inch diameter) are available starting at $199.

What we like about the SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit:

It features a removable ash pan.

Solo Stove's signature 360-degree airflow system super-heats air to burn off smoke so you can enjoy the fire pit without getting the smell of smoke all over your clothes and hair.

It's made with durable stainless steel.

Best natural gas fire pit: Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table

This minimalist fire pit table accommodates both propane and natural gas. It's available in a charcoal finish that measures 16 inches (height) by 42 inches (width) by 20 inches (depth). It's crafted with weather-resistant concrete and comes with lava rock filler.

"This table looks exactly as pictured," a reviewer says. "Very sleek modern design and is easy to light once you get the hang of it. Makes our outdoor space a warm, inviting area for guests."

What we like about the Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table:

It arrives fully assembled.



The fire pit can be filled with the included lava rocks or glass beads.

It's rust-resistant.

Best propane fire pit: Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table



This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

The Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We love it! Have had it for nearly a year now. We cover it when it's not in use and have had no issues with any fading, discoloration or chipping. It's perfect!"

What we like about the Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table:

No assembly is required.



It's available in two color options.

It is filled with lava rocks.