Best ergonomic chairs for your home office in 2024: Branch, Steelcase, Herman Miller and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Steelcase/Amazon

Whether you work from home all week, or you're a part of the massive trend of hybrid workers, having a comfortable home office setup can make a major difference. That starts with the right chair.

Chair technology has come a long way in recent years -- the best ergonomic office chairs of 2024 have some advanced features and adjustability options that older chairs simply don't. Keep reading to discover our picks for the best ergonomic chairs.

What is the best ergonomic chair?

More than just an ordinary piece of furniture, an ergonomic office chair is one of the easiest ways to improve your physical health while sitting at work. From chairs that improve posture and put less pressure on wrists to chairs that allow you to fully recline, these are our top picks for 2024.

Our top ergonomic chair pick: Branch ergonomic chair

Amazon

Branch offers a streamlined desk chair that is both stylish and comfortable. Featuring an adjustable seat that easily adjusts to help you find your perfect position, this chair is made from breathable mesh fabric that helps you stay cool and comfortable all day. You'll get optimal lumbar support here thanks to the Branch chair's modern, sleek design.

The chair's high-density foam supports up to 275 pounds. This Branch chair is currently available in five neutral color choices.

Why we like the Branch ergonomic chair:

It features an adjustable seat, backrest and armrests for support, while smooth-rolling wheels allow for easy mobility.

It's owner tested and loved: The chair is rated 4.1 stars at Amazon.

Best for prolonged use: Steelcase Gesture office chair

Amazon

Designed for a variety of uses and postures, this Steelcase office chair is suited for those of us who sit for long periods of time while working.

The chair is designed to adjust to your unique body position and posture, giving a more customized feeling to your office chair. And it supports more weight than most office chairs -- it's rated up to 400 pounds.

Make no mistake: This is a premium ergonomic chair that carries a premium price. Some standout features include wheels made for carpet, 360-degree arms and a contoured back that fits your spine's natural shape.

Why we like the Steelcase Gesture office chair:

The Gesture desk chair has the ability to fully recline with three settings.

It's available in eight colors ranging from neutral shades to bold options like tangerine.

Amazon reviewers rate it 4.3 stars.

The chair that conforms to your body: Steelcase Series 1 work office chair

Amazon

With a suite of adjustable options, you can really make this chair's settings personal to you. Its backrest claims to conform to your body and move with you as you change postures.

The adjustable armrests raise up and down, pivot in and out, shift toward the back and side to side. The seat's edge features a slight bend to alleviate pressure under the thighs.

This chair supports up to 300 pounds.

Why we like the Steelcase Series 1 office chair:

It's a premium Steelcase chair, but it's much more affordable than the Steelcase Gesture.

It's easy to assemble -- the brand estimates that it takes two minutes to put together.

It's rated 4.3 stars on Amazon, with reviewers calling it a "great value."



Best office chair on a budget: Neo Chair

Amazon

If you aren't ready to spend a few hundred dollars on a home office chair, there are still plenty of options. The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support at an under-$50 price point.

Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. It can support up to 250 pounds.

At just $48 (plus free shipping) on Amazon, the Neo Chair's price is hard to beat.

Why we like the Neo Chair:

It's available in five colors, though some color options are priced slightly higher.

The breathable mesh backing won't make you sweat like other chairs.

Rated 4.1 stars by Amazon reviewers, who say the padding is not too hard and not too soft.

Best space-saving chair: Hbada office chair

hbada/Amazon

For people without a designated office, finding a space-saving office chair that neatly scoots under a desk or table is a must. The defining feature of this $104 ergonomic office chair option? Adjustable arms that flip up.

Other features include a breathable, high-density mesh back designed with the curvature of the back in mind; 120-degree-tilt tension; adjustable seat height and a weight capacity of 280 pounds.

This chair is currently $120 at Amazon, reduced from $160.

Why we like the Hbada office chair:

The flip arm design allows this chair to stow away in places other office chairs cannot.

It has a 105-degree rocking function for when you want to relax.

Multiple Amazon reviewers say this 4.0-star-rated chair is great for the price.

More high-quality ergonomic chairs for work and gaming

These chairs may not have made our top five, but it doesn't mean they're not top quality.

Best for multiple uses: Modway Articulate

Amazon

The highly rated Modway Articulate mesh-backed office chair is anything but basic.

Available in a bunch of colorways, including cobalt blue, gray and lime green, it features ergonomic support and a comfortable 6-inch-thick mesh seat cushion. The 360-degree swivel chair with a tilt-and-lock system holds up to 331 pounds. It is height-adjustable with the touch of a button and also has height-adjustable armrests.

Rated 4.0 stars at Amazon.

Best chair for smaller users: Sunnow ergonomic office chair

Sunnow via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated ergonomic office chair features a sliding seat, an adjustable headrest and armrests that can go forward, backward, up and down.

"Even if you are a smaller/shorter person, this chair really is comfortable," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the chair.

"I love the various amounts of adjustability! The mesh seat really takes the quality and comfort level through the roof. I can now sit at my desk as long as I want without any repercussion of back or shoulder pain."

Most breathable construction: Ticova high-back desk chair

Amazon

Ticova's high-back desk chair is another breathable mesh-backed chair, offering head and neck support via a customizable, cushioned headrest. This ergonomic desk chair features a height-adjustable armrest and 3-inch seat cushion, plus lumbar support that can be adjusted in both height and depth.

This chair can support up to 350 pounds.

This 4.0-star-rated chair is currently on sale at Amazon for $120 with coupon, reduced from $300.

Best gaming chair: BestOffice desk chair

BestOffice/Amazon

This office-slash-gaming chair looks nothing like the traditional office chair, instead resembling a race car seat -- but that's what's so cool about it.

With maximum adjustability, including lumbar support, a tilting seat, headrest pillow, armrests and a footrest, the BestOffice desk chair can be easily positioned to comfortably support your back and neck, no matter your position. The faux leather chair is available in several colorways, from pink-on-white to black-on-black.

While the armrests offer terrific support while gaming, they can be cumbersome when trying to squeeze under a desk. We think this ergonomic chair is a great choice for gaming, but there are better chairs for those looking to only use their chair for work.

This chair is currently on sale at Amazon for $100 after coupon, reduced from $110.

Best chair for a large home office: State Line velvet executive chair

Wayfair

Seeking a more upscale look for the home office? The foam-padded State Line velvet executive chair, rated 4.5 stars at Wayfair, features button-tufted details, a tilt mechanism, seat height adjustment and caster rollers. Wayfair reviewers praise the chair's comfort and say it offers good back support.

Says one Wayfair reviewer: "I searched for something that would look high-end but be comfortable and this chair is perfect!"

This chair can hold up to 275 pounds.

This chair is currently on sale for $297 at Wayfair, reduced from $500.

Most ergonomic chair: Herman Miller Aeron chair

Herman Miller/Design Within Reach

If money isn't an issue, consider the Herman Miller Aeron, one of the most luxurious ergonomic office chairs on the market since its debut more than 25 years ago.

The sleek chair is constructed out of temperature-regulating mesh and offers extensive features, including adjustable lumbar support, seat and armrests and three different size options. It is also completely customizable, from the base metal and size to the type of back support and tilt. The brand stands by the chair with a 12-year warranty.

Get this chair direct from Herman Miller for $1,444. It pairs nicely with a Herman Miller standing desk.

Want to get this great chair for a lot less? You can get an open-box model of the Herman Miller Aeron at Amazon for just $551 with coupon.

Is an ergonomic chair worth it?

The United States Department of Labor warns that poor ergonomics, which includes how you sit, can cause a variety of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) including carpal tunnel syndrome, muscle strains and lower back injuries.

An ergonomic chair can better position your body at your desk, table or countertop. It prevents poor posture. One review of studies suggests that height-adjustable ergonomic chairs may reduce musculoskeletal pain or discomfort associated with prolonged sitting. (More evidence is needed to make stronger conclusions, the review notes.)

Per the Mayo Clinic, the right office chair should support your spinal curves, with the seat height adjusted so that your feet rest flat on the floor, thighs are parallel to the floor and knees are level with your hips. Armrests should be adjusted so that wrists are straight and hands are at or below elbow level.