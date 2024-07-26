The best microwaves for college dorms

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having a reliable microwave is a must for college students. Not only does it help you whip up quick and easy meals and snacks, but it also saves time and money that would otherwise be spent on eating out. But living in a dorm room means limited space. There just isn't enough room for all the appliances you may need. That's where a great compact unit can come into play.

The best college dorm microwaves won't take up too much precious counter or shelf space in your already cramped room. They have enough wattage to handle larger dinners, reheat pizza and even whip up mug cakes for when you're indulging your sweet tooth. And because you need food in a flash, they have preset cooking options and built-in sensors that can even adjust temperatures on the fly.

Best college dorm microwave: Black + Decker EM720CB7

Amazon

This microwave won't take up the whole dorm room but can still heat up all that ramen and those late-night snacks. This perfectly compact unit packs a punch with its 0.7-cubic-foot capacity, perfect for whipping up a quick meal or snack between classes. And with 700 watts of cooking power, there's no need to heat and -- and then reheat -- for a TV dinner that isn't still mostly ice in the middle.

One of the best things about this microwave is how easy it is to use. The control panel features quick-start buttons for go-to items like popcorn or pizza. Plus, with 10 power levels and a 30-second express cooking option, there's no need to pop the tray back in for another go-around. Its sleek design and roomy interior make this microwave a great addition to any college student's living space. At just under $100, it won't break the bank, either.

Best retro college dorm microwave: Nostalgia Retro compact countertop microwave oven

Amazon

Looking for a microwave that's both functional and funky? Check out the Nostalgia. It's a fun, retro-styled appliance that's small enough to fit on a counter while adding some personality to the room. There's only so much you can do to decorate a dorm, after all.

With 700 watts of cooking power and a 0.7-cubic-foot capacity, this microwave can handle anything you throw into it. The 12 pre-programmed cooking settings, delay timer, and express cooking options make it super easy to cook or reheat everything from leftover chicken wings to those late night ramen creations.

The digital clock and LED display make it easy to keep track of your cooking time, while the sleek chrome door handle and control panel add a touch of vintage flair. And with the simple turn-and-push program dial, there's a little fun to be had, too. So why settle for a boring old microwave when you can have the Nostalgia microwave and make a statement?

Best college dorm microwave for even heating: Commercial Chef 0.7 cubic foot microwave

Amazon

Some smaller microwaves can leave food heated unevenly. This one is a champ at heating throughout, thanks to an effective turntable that works to eliminate cold spots and overcooked edges. It has 700 watts of power and boasts a 0.7 cu. ft. capacity, so it's small enough to fit in a dorm nicely while still capable of helping to put quick and easy dinners on the table (or desk).

This sleek-looking microwave has a bit of a different exterior aesthetic than many, but it's attractive enough to place center stage in any dorm. It has 10 power levels and one-touch quick-cook settings to make figuring out heating times simple. Plus, the rigid lock means that even if there's some horseplay around the dorm, no one's going to accidentally run into the microwave and break the door. With a 99-minute timer and easy digital controls, this is one microwave that's definitely worth trying out.

Best stainless steel college dorm microwave: Farberware 700 watt countertop microwave

Amazon

Say goodbye to messy microwave cleanups with this Farberware microwave. Thanks to an easy-to-clean interior, there's no need to worry about splatters from soups or the drip-drop of leftover queso oozing out of a bowl. While some units have textured interior walls, this one has flat, nonstick coating to help make cleaning a breeze.

The 0.7 cubic-foot size is just right for small spaces like dorm rooms, but still offers plenty of room for full-sized cooking. And with 700 watts of power and 10 customizable settings, including one-touch options for pizza and other staple college foods, it's easy to program and cook with. The defrost by weight or time settings also make it easy to thaw out frozen foods.

This is a sleek-looking unit that fits great on a countertop or other tight space and still delivers on full-sized microwave abilities.

Best one-touch college dorm microwave: GE countertop microwave oven

Amazon

The GE Microwave is the perfect no-brainer addition to any college dorm room, thanks to its one-touch cooking options. With its compact size and 700-watt output, it's got everything you might be looking for in a microwave for a college dorm as well as super-simple and expansive one-touch cooking options.

The express cooking controls let you start cooking with just one touch instead of pressing a couple of preset buttons to get going. Those preset buttons are still there for popcorn, drinks, potatoes and other often-used foods, but the one-touch system is quite useful for throwing a dish in and walking off.

Other than that, this is a very capable microwave that stands up to its peers with a sleek stainless steel body that looks good wherever it's placed.