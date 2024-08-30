The best SoloStove fire pit deals to keep you warm this fall

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SoloStove

Amazon is offering some crazy-good deals on SoloStove fire pits for Labor Day. Whether you're hosting a backyard party or just want to have a fun family night and make some s'mores, a SoloStove is a great addition to your yard -- plus, these smokeless fire pits are a ton of fun to bring on camping trips. Today, you can get your very own SoloStove for up to 19% off.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit: $70 (Save 13%)

The Mesa is SoloStove's compact, tabletop fire pit option. It offers dual fuel capabilities and SoloStove's signature 360° Airflow, so that anyone can easily ignite it and enjoy a smokeless fire from their own backyard.

One Amazon reviewer called this the "perfect little tabletop fire pit" writing, "This thing is great. Because of the design the fuel burns up very quickly and with almost no smoke once it's going. Cleanup is super simple; just dump out the ashes."

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $70 (reduced from $80)

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit: $280 (Save 19%)

SoloStove

The Bonfire Bonfire 2.0 is a large fire pit built for the backyard or camping. It allows you to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere for warmth and, of course, delicious treats like s'mores. Weighing just over 20 pounds and equipped with a convenient carrying case, this portable fire pit is perfect for on-the-go bonfires.

Made from durable stainless steel with a high-heat ceramic coating, the Bonfire 2.0 is designed to provide many years of smoke-free fires.

It also has a removable ash pan and base for easy cleanup, so you can spend more time enjoying fireside days and nights.

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, $280 (reduced from $345)