Fire pits are a great way to add ambiance to the summer nights you spend outdoors with friends and family. Those who have never purchased a fire pit before may become confused and overwhelmed with how to select the right option for their home. But don't worry, the shopping experts at CBS Essentials have researched product features and scoured customer reviews to select the best fire pits for your patio.

When buying a fire pit, consider your preference for wood-burning, propane, or natural gas options. Wood-burning fire pits provide the traditional charm of a campfire with its sounds and scents. Propane and natural gas options, on the other hand, are more convenient in that you don't need to procure logs or deal with ash cleanup. Unlike wood-burning fire pits though, which emit substantial smoke, propane and natural gas fire pits can be safely used on an open porch with a roof overhead. Before purchasing a fire pit, we recommend checking local city and county rules regarding fire pits and wood burning.

The best fire pits for summer 2024

Best wood-burning fire pit: Howland cast-iron wood-burning fire pit

This round, cast-iron fire pit comes in two sizes (the larger is pictured). Find this black, wood-burning fire pit at AllModern.

"[We] absolutely love this firepit," a reviewer says. "We had our first backyard fire pit gathering that weekend and no complaints. It holds about five logs at a time and is low enough to the ground that you really feel the heat coming off of it."

You can find this fire pit on sale at AllModern for $290.

What we like about the Howland cast iron wood-burning fire pit:

It's made with sturdy cast iron for even-heating and long-lasting durability.



Reviewers say that it is easy to put together with two people. (Professional assembly is also available for an extra charge.)

It can comfortably seat up to six people around it, according to reviewers.

Most affordable fire pit: Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit

Find this gorgeous copper wood-burning fire pit at Walmart. It comes with a spark cap, mesh cover, wood grate, protective cover and lid lifter.

The Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning fire pit has a 4.4-star rating on Walmart. One reviewer wrote, "I've had several all-day fires and evenings of enjoyment... This is a terrific fire pit. Seems to be sturdy and well-built. I am very happy with this purchase!"

What we like about the Better Homes & Gardens wood-burning copper fire pit:

It features a gorgeous natural copper and black finish.



It comes with a protective cover.

At just over 26 pounds, it's a relatively lightweight option.

Best smokeless fire pit: SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is a smokeless fire pit, designed for outdoor family or group gatherings. Everyone can stay warm outside without coughing from all the smoke. It measures 27 inches in diameter.

"Solo Stove Fire pits are hands down the best for your money," a reviewer says. "I owned the 1.0 and switched to the 2.0 because of the removable dust pan for easier cleaning. Makes me enjoy the fires again knowing that I can clean up the ash quickly."

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is on sale now for $450, reduced from $500. Smaller Solo stove options (15-inch diameter) are available starting at $199.

What we like about the SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit:

It features a removable ash pan.

SoloStove's signature 360-degree airflow system super-heats air to burn off smoke so you can enjoy the fire pit without getting the smell of smoke all over your clothes and hair.

It's made with durable stainless steel.

Best natural gas fire pit: Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table

This minimalist fire pit table accommodates both propane and natural gas. It's available in a charcoal finish that measures 16" (height) x 42" (width) x 20" (depth). It's crafted with weather-resistant concrete and comes with lava rock filler.

"This table looks exactly as pictured," a reviewer says. "Very sleek modern design and is easy to light once you get the hang of it. Makes our outdoor space a warm, inviting area for guests."

What we like about the Latitude concrete natural gas outdoor fire pit table:

It arrives fully assembled.



The fire pit can be filled with the included lava rocks or glass beads.

It's rust-resistant.

Best propane fire pit: Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table



This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

The Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We love it! Have had it for nearly a year now. We cover it when it's not in use and have had no issues with any fading, discoloration or chipping. It's perfect!"

What we like about the Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table:

No assembly is required.



It's available in two color options.

It is filled with lava rocks.

Most stylish fire pit: Terrain floral fire pit

It's not often you find a fire pit that can also act as a piece of outdoor decor, but we found exactly that at Anthropologie. The fire pit is made of sturdy steel and the floral motif was cut by lasers. This can't be used on wooden decks, nor should it be close to trees, shrubbery, bushes or walls. So this option is best for those with large outdoor spaces and minimalist landscaping.

Buy this now and you can score 26% off your purchase at Anthropologie.

What we like about the Terrain floral fire pit:

Unique, laser-cut design that cast a pretty shadow when lit.



No assembly required.

Made of a heat-resistant steel alloy.

Best fire pit with storage: Terrain Weathering steel rolling fire pit

This fire pit from Terrain is a low-key game changer with its built-in storage and wheels. With the Weathering steel rolling fire pit, gone are the days of having to lug heavy logs into the pit every time you want to enjoy a summer bonfire.

And if you experience inclement weather frequently, or just want to ensure that your fire pit lasts long as possible, you can easily transport it inside. With its small pit, this Terrain model is better suited for ambiance than warmth.

What we like about the Terrain floral fire pit:

It sits atop a cart, making it easy to move inside when needed.

It comes with a storage compartment for logs.

It's constructed of steel.