This 40% off Black Friday deal on Beats headphones is one of Amazon's most popular: Here's why

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon just released a list of the most-loved Black Friday deals of the year -- and these Beats earbuds topped the list. If you're looking for the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the fitness enthusiast in your life. Or pick up a pair for yourself to get ready for your New Year's fitness routine.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found an impressive deal on these most-wanted earbuds. Score them for $100 off with an early Black Friday deal at Amazon.

Beats PowerBeats Pro: $150 (40% off)

Amazon

Active users will love the Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds for their secure fit. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. They're available in black, ivory and navy colors.

Amazon reviewers rate these earbuds 4.5 stars. "Much better than the Apple AirPods. Love these," says one reviewer.

Says another verified Amazon buyer: "These are the best headphones I've ever owned! Expensive but good quality and very solid. Worth it!"

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon for 40% off with a special Amazon Black Friday 2023 deal. Save $100 on the earbuds now. You can add two years of AppleCare+ protection for $29 more.

Why we like the Beats Powerbeats Pro:

The earbuds offer 9 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Each earbud has individual volume controls.

Apple users can control Siri with these earbuds, hands-free.

They are sweat-resistant, making them a great choice for runners or gym enthusiasts.

Your purchase comes with a 6-month subscription to Apple Music for free.

These earbuds support 3D spatial audio.

Not the right Black Friday headphone deal for you? Check out these 50% off JBL headphones deals at Amazon, happening now ahead of Black Friday.

Related content from CBS Essentials