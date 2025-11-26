2 National Guard members shot and killed in Washington, D.C., suspect in custody, officials say
What to know about the shooting of 2 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
- Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot and killed in an attack in Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey confirmed.
- Police responded to the scene of the shooting near the Farragut Metro stop, a few blocks from the White House, at 17th and I Street NW.
- The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and a suspect is in custody. Police said the suspect was wounded and was taken to a hospital.
- Law enforcement officials described it as an ambush-style attack and said 10 to 15 shots were fired.
FBI and other federal agencies assisting with investigation
FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is "engaged and assisting" with the investigation into the shooting.
"Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able," Patel said.
Members of the Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals were also on the scene.
2 National Guard members were killed in shooting, West Virginia governor says
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey says both troops have died from their injuries. He said they had been part of the West Virginia National Guard.
"These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues," Morrisey said on social media.
"Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community," he added. "West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act."
Troops shot in ambush-style attack, officials say
The National Guard members were shot in an ambush-style attack, two federal law enforcement officials told CBS News.
The attack became a shoot-out, the officials said, and the suspect was also shot.
Ambush incidents targeting law enforcement have been on the rise in 2025.
Shooting appears to have begun near metro station, officials say
The shooting appears to have begun near the Farragut Metro station, senior law enforcement officials told CBS News.
There is no known connection to the White House at this time, the officials said, though the incident occurred just blocks from the North Lawn.
10 to 15 shots fired, law enforcement official says
A senior law enforcement official told CBS News that roughly 10 to 15 shots were fired.
One victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter, while the suspect was transported by ambulance, the senior law enforcement official said.
Trump says both troops were "critically wounded"
President Trump said on Truth Social that both National Guard members were "critically wounded" in the shooting. They are in separate hospitals, he said.
Mr. Trump also said the suspect was "severely wounded."
"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement," Mr. Trump wrote. "These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"
D.C. National Guard says health and safety of troops is "top priority"
The D.C. National Guard told CBS News it is working closely with the MPD and other law enforcement agencies following the incident.
"The health and safety of our service members is our top priority as we continue to support the citizens and visitors of Washington, D.C.," the Guard said in a statement.
National Guard troops have been in D.C. since summer
Thousands of National Guard troops were first ordered to Washington, D.C., in August. President Trump deployed forces to the city as part of a broader crackdown on crime. The deployment, which has been subject to legal challenges, has been extended multiple times and is currently set to run through February 2026.
National Guard forces have been dispatched to multiple U.S. cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, during Mr. Trump's second term.
Suspect transported to area hospital
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on the National Guardsmen has been injured and transported to an area hospital, senior law enforcement officials told CBS News. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the crime scene was secured and that a suspect was in custody.
President Trump briefed on the shooting
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. The president is at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt said in a statement.
2 National Guard members shot, Noem says
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two members of the National Guard were shot. She did not share any details on their conditions.
"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.," Noem said in a statement.
"DHS is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."