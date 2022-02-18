Watch Live: Biden gives update on situation with Russia and Ukraine

Watch Live: Biden gives update on situation with Russia and Ukraineget the free app
President Biden is delivering an update Friday afternoon on U.S. efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, amid reports of increased shelling Friday in the eastern part of the country.
The U.S. has said that Russia is capable of attacking Ukraine any day, even before the Olympic games conclude on February 20. The president also said in an address Tuesday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "remains distinctly possible," adding that there is yet room for diplomacy.
A White House official said the president isn't expected to make any announcements, and the remarks will be a "straightforward" update on the situation that includes details from a call he's holding with allies Friday. Russia is believed to have increased troops in the region in recent days.
On Thursday, the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution supporting Ukraine in the face of increased Russian aggression.
The Biden administration has been urging Americans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible, saying the U.S. won't send in troops to retrieve them if Russia attacks.
— CBS News' Weijia Jiang contributed to this report.
