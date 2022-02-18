Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Wife of Navy nuclear engineer in spy case pleads guilty

Surgeon general and his entire family test positive for COVID-19

Family that died on mountain hike sent last, desperate text: "Help us"

Shelling intensifies in Ukraine amid concern Russia is poised for invasion

Watch Live: Biden gives update on situation with Russia and Ukraine

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Man seeks to "fight back" against Russia with U.S. college in Ukraine

Man seeks to "fight back" against Russia with U.S. college in Ukraine

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine urges Americans to leave "now"

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine urges Americans to leave "now"

Biden warns Russia could invade Ukraine within days

Biden warns Russia could invade Ukraine within days

Shelling intensifies in Ukraine amid concern Russia is poised for invasion

Shelling intensifies in Ukraine amid concern Russia is poised for invasion

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On