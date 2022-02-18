Live

Special Report: Biden says he's "convinced" Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the nation following a meeting with Western leaders about the crisis with Russia and Ukraine. The president said he's "convinced" Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the country and believes Russian forces will target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Margaret Brennan anchors a CBS News Special Report with Nikole Killion at the White House, David Martin at the Pentagon and Charlie D'Agata in Kyiv.
