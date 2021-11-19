Lawmakers ask that soldiers injured in missile attack receive Purple Hearts

Justice Department seeks 4-year term for wife of "El Chapo"

No verdict yet in Rittenhouse trial after over 20 hours of deliberations

Biden heading to Walter Reed for annual physical on eve of his birthday

U.S. scientist touts "strong evidence" COVID came from Wuhan market

Watch Live: Biden pardons turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving

FDA authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all adults

House passes Build Back Better bill after overnight delay

Ahmaud Arbery defendant asks for plea deal, Arbery attorney says

What's next for the Build Back Better Act?

What's next for the Build Back Better Act?

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

What's in Democrats' new $1.75 trillion social spending bill?

What's in Democrats' new $1.75 trillion social spending bill?

OSHA suspends enforcement of new employer vaccine rule

OSHA suspends enforcement of new employer vaccine rule

House passes Build Back Better bill after overnight delay

House passes Build Back Better bill after overnight delay

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On