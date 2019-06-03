President Trump in U.K. for 1st state visit, lunch with the queen
President Trump touched down at Stansted Airport outside London on Monday morning, kicking off his first official state visit to Britain. After a helicopter ride into the center of the British capital Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania will rest for a while before joining Queen Elizabeth II for lunch.
CBS News will have live, ongoing coverage of Mr. Trump's state visit, during which he will also hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump will travel to Ireland to meet Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before attending events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in northern France by Allied forces in World War II.
As CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reported, thousands protested during Mr. Trump's last visit to Britain, and similar demonstrations are widely expected this week.
"It's not just the normal threat of some violence, and you've got the assassination risk; it's also a threat and risk really around protests and the level of that protest," Richard Walton, the former head of counter-terrorism at Scotland Yard, told CBS News about the major security operation rolled out for the U.S. leader's visit.
Heading for a royal lunch
President Trump and the First Lady climbed down the steps of Air Force One and shook hands with U.S. and British officials on the tarmac at Stansted Airport before boarding the Marine One helicopter for the short ride into central London.
After a brief rest at Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador's official residence in London, the Trumps will head to nearby Buckingham Palace for a ceremonial welcoming and then have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.
The president and the monarch will then have a formal exchange of gifts before Mr. Trump leaves Buckingham Palace for tea with the queen's son and direct heir, Charles, Prince of Wales.
Later on Monday the president was to lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior and tour London's ancient Westminster Abbey before an evening banquet back at Buckingham Palace with the queen.
Trump bashes London mayor
President Trump took to Twitter upon his arrival at Stansted Airport, outside London, even before he touched the tarmac to bash the British capital's Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has criticized him in the past.
Mr. Trump, with a slight nod at another controversy around his visit, said Khan, "who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London."
Mr. Trump was annoyed ahead of his first visit to Britain when Khan's office issued a permit for protesters to fly a massive balloon, depicting the U.S. president as a diaper-clad angry baby. This week's state visit is expected to see the "Trump Baby" balloon -- if not more than one -- fly again.
Khan has voiced his opposition to Britain granting Mr. Trump an official state visit, saying the U.K. should not "roll out the red carpet" for the U.S. president.
Mr. Trump has often pointed to increase in stabbing attacks in London to criticize Khan. While there has been a spate of violent crime in the British capital, many attribute that at least in part to the Conservative central government's "austerity" measures of recent years, which have seen many community programs and centers shut down and put huge strain on police resources across the country.